New Home Internet Service Launched by Paratus Zambia

Paratus Zambia is launching a new and unmatched Home Internet service. Customers will be able to keep streaming, stay connected on social media, be informed about everything happening in the world, and keep their kids happily surfing – all the time and at any time, with no breaks in connection.

Expanding on its strong foundation for providing business connectivity, colocation and cloud services, Paratus Zambia is entering the consumer market with an innovative home internet product line. This move introduces a range of fiber and microwave internet packages, tailored to meet the needs of Zambian households. Microwave internet uses radio waves to transmit data wirelessly and provide a reliable and fast connection without the need for physical cables. This technology is especially useful in areas where laying fiber optic cables is challenging.

The new product range boasts impressive speeds from 10Mbps to 100Mbps, tailored to accommodate a variety of online activities. At the heart of the portfolio is the unlimited 20Mbps package, available either through fiber or microwave (wireless) internet at a highly competitive monthly fee. It comes with the added reassurance of an affordable, secure connection with parental controls and firewalling capabilities.

The streamlined online sign-up process is a highlight of the service, offering a hassle-free registration that promises to connect your home to Paratus’s robust internet service within 72 hours. With just a few clicks, users can access the new Home Internet packages, ensuring a swift and seamless transition to better connectivity.

“Our entry into the consumer market marks a significant milestone for Paratus Zambia. We are excited to extend Paratus Zambia’s renowned internet connectivity solutions to households across the nation,” stated Marius van Vuuren , Country Manager at Paratus Zambia. “Our commitment is to deliver exceptional internet services that surpass our customers’ expectations, providing them with not just a connection, but the power to manage how they connect. Features such as integrated firewall services and parental controls give a new level of security that homeowners have not had before. This is what sets our service apart in the market.”

The new Paratus consumer Home Internet service is being offered initially in Lusaka and will soon be rolled out to other towns and regions. The company’s reputation and quality service delivery are already well known in the Zambian business community, giving the assurance needed to users of the Home Internet service with regards to reliability and security, but also backed by expert 24/7 technical support.

And the news just gets better. To celebrate the launch of the Home Internet package, Paratus Zambia is offering the first month’s service for FREE.