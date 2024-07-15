ZICB Welcomes ex-Investrust Customers

Having entered into a Purchase and Assumption (P&A) Transaction with the Bank of Zambia as part of the resolution of Investrust Bank Plc (In Possession), today Monday, 15th July 2024 marks an important milestone for Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank Limited (ZICB) as the Bank welcomes new customers and opens doors to 16 new branch and agency locations taken over from Investrust Bank.

This strategic transaction has transformed ZICB, which has been operating for just under six (06) years, into one of the key players in Zambia’s banking industry.

Speaking after the opening of Levy Business Park Agency on Monday morning, Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank Limited (ZICB) Board Chairman, Mr Danny Luswili said the Bank is excited and honoured to welcome its new customers to ZICB.

“ZICB is on a mission to transform the lives of Zambian citizens by enabling their majority participation in the country’s economic activities through commercialisation and industrialisation of local business enterprises. We are therefore excited at the opportunity to provide effective banking solutions that will drive the development of local wealth and businesses. Being a 100% local bank, our mandate is aligned with the aspirations of our society driven by our new desire for economic independence through citizens’ ownership of commercial and industrial enterprise”, Mr Luswili said.

Further, the ZICB Board Chairman announced that the Bank will be running a customer campaign between July and 30th November 2024 to reward customers who maintain deposit liabilities.

Mr Luswili said, “Over the next four (04) months, ZICB will be rewarding customers across all the 23 branch and agency locations of the Bank. Our customers will win wonderful monthly prizes, including solar home lighting solutions, laptops, and gas cookers. The winners of the grand draw to be held in December 2024 will be rewarded with a Toyota Hilux, a GWM Ora full-electric vehicle, and a ZWM250,000 cash prize. The campaign is a way of appreciating the support that we have received from our customers. The full details of the campaign will be availed by the 26th of July 2024.”

With its six (06) current locations, plus a new branch to be opened in Solwezi before the end of July 2024, ZICB will now be operating a total of 23 branch and agency locations across the country after this transaction. The 16 branch locations acquired from Investrust Bank Plc (In Possession) include four (04) agencies and three (03) branches in Lusaka, an agency in Lumwana, as well as branches in Livingstone, Choma, Luangwa, Chipata, Kabwe, Ndola, Kitwe, and Chililabombwe. All these locations are now available to provide convenient banking services to both new and existing customers of the Bank.

Source: ZICB