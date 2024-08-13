Transforming Logistics: How TDN is Revolutionizing Fuel Management Across Southern Africa

Fuel management can be a significant challenge, particularly across the vast regions of Southern Africa. Enter TDN, an innovative web app transforming how logistics companies manage diesel procurement across over 200 depots in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe Mozambique, and Zambia.

TDN offers a digital fuel wallet exclusively for diesel, designed to enhance security, efficiency, and transparency in fuel management. Transport companies can create an account, register drivers and vehicles, and fund the main account. This setup eliminates the need for drivers to carry cash, reducing the risk of theft or mishandling.

The process is simple and secure. Once a driver is assigned a location, they receive a one-time password (OTP). At the depot, the fuel attendant receives the driver’s information, including the amount of fuel to be dispensed. TDN ensures depots are notified in advance, guaranteeing fuel availability. Both logistics companies and depots undergo thorough vetting to ensure quality and reliability.

TDN goes beyond fuel management. It supports e-toll payments, and emergency fund transfers via bank accounts or mobile money wallets, and provides 24/7 customer care. The app also offers the best route recommendations, maps of depots, and discounts on fuel, making it an all-in-one solution for logistics companies.

Kees Kibinda de Kwaasteniet, Managing Director of TDN Zambia says “Zambia is a hidden gem when it comes to logistics, the country’s biggest industry, mostly because we’re landlocked and act as a central hub for transportation. As TDN, we want to make logistics more accessible to our clients through tailor-made solutions. We aim to improve control offer fuel management for our clients, and access to affordable, reliable fuel to our network of connected depots and truckstops in southern Africa. By integrating technology with operational efficiency, we’re empowering companies to focus on growth while we take care of their fuel needs with unmatched security and reliability.”

He added “We are also ensuring the circulation of money within their respective economies, supporting local businesses, creating jobs, and fostering economic growth. By keeping financial transactions within the region, we’re helping to build stronger, more resilient economies that benefit everyone involved.”

TDN addresses currency concerns by allowing payments in local currency, regardless of the country. Depots benefit from next-day payments, enhancing their cash flow. Additionally, the platform tracks mileage and fuel consumption, helping companies monitor and optimise their operations.

With plans to expand into Tanzania and the DRC, TDN is set to revolutionise fuel management across the continent, offering logistics companies a safer, smarter, and more efficient way to manage their fuel needs.

For more details get in touch with Kees at +260761956786 or admin@tdnetwork.co.za