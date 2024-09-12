Yango and Ministry of Home Affairs & Internal Security Hold Safety Sensitization Forum in Zambia

Yango ride-hailing and mobility service, part of the global tech company Yango Group, held a Safety Sensitization Forum for partner drivers and couriers in Zambia with the goal of enhancing awareness of the in-app safety features, strengthening collaboration among government bodies, ride-hailing operators and users, while promoting compliance to best practices to mitigate risks associated with offline transactions. The Safety Forum which took place on Wednesday, September 4th 2024 at the Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka was graced by Government officials,The Zambia Police Service, Partners, partner drivers and couriers.

Country Manager for Yango in Zambia, Kabanda Chewe, emphasized that the initiative underscores Yango’s commitment to ensuring the safety, professionalism, and service excellence within its network of partner drivers and reiterated Yango’s commitment to making partner drivers aware of the service’s safety features.

“At Yango, safety and security are more than just priorities — they are the core values that guide everything we do. We are deeply committed to safeguarding both passengers, partner drivers and couriers that use our application because we understand that trust is the foundation of our service. Every ride and delivery should be secure, with every partner driver and courier feeling confident in their ability to navigate safely. This commitment stems from our belief that without safety as a priority, there can be no growth, no innovation, and no future for services like ours. We acknowledge that a safer environment for all will lead to a stronger, more sustainable community and greater confidence in the services we provide”, she said.

Ms.Chewe further indicated that Yango continues to invest heavily in cutting-edge safety features within its application in Zambia. Ms Chewe highlighted that the company is relentless in its effort to educate and empower the partner drivers and couriers through initiatives like the Safety Forum and workshopwhile advising the partner drivers and couriers to always avoid taking trips offline because these features are only functional when one is operating from the application.

The Safety Sensitization Forum also included a presentation from Yango team that showed partner drivers and couriers the safety features available on the app such as the SOS button, conflict button, route monitoring, trusted contacts, display of passenger rating and profile picture, identity photo checks in special cases, display of alert zones and non-penalty configuration for drivers to be able to skip orders to the alert zones, rating form to evaluate rides and in-app calls to support.

The partner drivers and couriers were trained on how these safety features work and were able to ask some questions and receive clarifications about how these features operate and can be assessed. They were also encouraged to always contact the support team to seek for further assistance and clarifications whenever they need help navigating certain features or have challenges using them.

Speaking at the event, The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary, Dickson Matembo, expressed his pleasure at the fact that Yango is showing commitment to training the partner drivers, and showing them the features that are available on the app.

“I am particularly pleased to see Yango doubling down on its commitment to driver safety by regularly highlighting the service’s safety technologies, such as the panic button and SOS functionality. While these features are vital, their effectiveness relies heavily on awareness and proper use by drivers and passengers. Therefore, I urge all drivers to make it a priority to attend these training sessions regularly. Stay updated on the latest security features and remain vigilant about the evolving tactics of those who may seek to exploit our system,” he said.

Furthermore, he urged Yango to increase the frequency of these training sessions, and to lean on the expertise of law enforcement to strengthen the sessions even further. He also urged the general public to familiarize themselves with the Yango safety technologies and to always remain vigilant, as it would be naive to ignore that some individuals will attempt to misuse the app and its technological advancements.