Paratus Completes Its East-West Africa Fiber Route

Paratus Group, the pan-African telco, has completed its East-West Africa fiber route, offering a fast and resilient link to anywhere in the world from anywhere in the southern African region. The Paratus East-West route, the first coast to coast terrestrial route using Paratus built fiber infrastructure, offers an alternative terrestrial route, the current demand for which has been precipitated and expedited by the recent and frequent network outages. As Paratus Group CEO, Schalk Erasmus says: “This sea-change in imperatives has arisen due to breakages in certain subsea cable systems. Operators need a more reliable route and, with, our new East-West route, by connecting to the Equiano subsea cable, we can assure customers a fast and robust alternative. Our East-West fiber route isn’t just a line on a map — it’s Africa’s digital lifeline.”

The new state-of-the-art terrestrial fiber network extends from the east coast of Africa in Maputo, through Johannesburg and across Botswana and Namibia, to the west coast of Africa at the Cable Landing Station in Swakopmund, Namibia. Paratus is the landing partner for the Equiano Subsea Cable in Swakopmund, Namibia. This strategic East-West route bolsters the Paratus regional network infrastructure and provides unmatched reliability and low-latency connectivity across Southern Africa.

Paratus Group Chief Commercial Officer, Martin Cox says the new fiber East-West route uniquely combines local expertise with global reach. “As a steadfast partner with pan-African expertise, we offer unequalled wholesale capacity solutions for network operators. Because we understand the unique connectivity needs of the various regions, we have tailored our solutions to specific requirements, and we offer carriers and operators not only a diverse East-West route but also onward transmission to Europe.

“Recent undersea cable cuts have shown the importance of robust alternatives and why we’ve built redundancy into every kilometre, ensuring Southern Africa stays connected, no matter what. This isn’t just about backup—it’s about uninterrupted operations and seamless communications. With Paratus, you’re partnering with innovators who are weaving resilience into Africa’s digital landscape.”

Source: Paratus Africa