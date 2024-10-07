The Impact of Systemic Corruption on Socio-Economic Development

Systemic corruption has long been a significant impediment to the socio-economic development of many countries. According to the 2020 World Bank estimates, developing countries have lost approximately US$400 billion in proceeds of corruption over the last decade. This staggering loss has severely weakened the provision of critical public services such as health and education, further exacerbating socio-economic disparities.

The Financial Toll of Corruption

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) reported that in 2021, there were 2,577 suspicious transactions and money laundering reports, marking a 13.7% increase compared to 2020. The value of these transactions was ZMW 6,533 million, a 6% increase from the previous year’s ZMW 6,160 million. These illicit activities often involve gatekeepers such as law, accounting, and audit firms, as well as banks, to launder suspected proceeds of crime.

Uptake of Technology in Crime Control

Adopting technology in crime control and data management is crucial for enhancing anti-corruption measures, including prevention, investigations, and prosecution. Unfortunately, the slow adoption and limited access to technology, due to inadequate infrastructure, investment, and competencies, hinder these efforts.

Policy Coordination and Implementation Challenges

Effective policy coordination, monitoring, and evaluation are essential for the successful implementation of national policies. However, these processes have been ineffective, primarily due to the limited capacity of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to coordinate and mainstream corruption issues at all governance levels. Additionally, the lack of a comprehensive coordination, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting structure, coupled with inadequate financing, further impedes policy implementation.

Few institutions and stakeholders actively participate in anti-corruption interventions, often perceiving the National Anti-Corruption Policy as the sole responsibility of the ACC. This lack of engagement undermines the collective effort required to combat corruption effectively.

Addressing Emerging Accountability and Corruption Issues

The National Anti-Corruption Policy aims to tackle emerging accountability and corruption issues affecting Zambia, including public service delivery, integrity, institutional performance, and the management of public resources. Other areas of concern include corruption vulnerabilities in public procurement, private sector and corporate governance, exploitation of natural resources, gender-related corruption, unethical conduct by public servants, and a general decline in moral and ethical conduct among citizens.

The Policy serves as a framework to guide interventions in the fight against corruption, aiming to build public confidence in governance systems and institutions. It also seeks to enhance human dignity, rule of law, access to justice, service delivery, transparency, and accountability, contributing to social and economic development.

Partnerships and Inclusivity

Combating corruption requires concerted efforts from both public and private institutions. This necessitates the development of strategic partnerships and alliances to facilitate coordinated implementation of anti-corruption activities.

Objectives of the National Anti-Corruption Policy

1. Strengthen Corruption Prevention Measures: Enhance measures in public and private bodies to prevent corruption.

2. Enhance Transparency and Accountability: Improve transparency and accountability in public affairs and service delivery.

3. Strengthen Institutional Capacities: Bolster the capacities of the ACC, National Prosecutions Authority, and other law enforcement agencies.

4. Promote Behavioral Change: Encourage a shift in mindset and behavior among the general public against corruption.

5. Strengthen Legal and Institutional Frameworks: Improve the legal and institutional frameworks for anti-corruption.

6. Enhance Coordination and Research: Improve coordination, partnerships, monitoring, evaluation, and research on anti-corruption.

Policy Measures

1. Strengthen Accountability and Integrity: Enhance accountability in democracy and political governance.

2. Expand Electronic Service Delivery: Increase the use of electronic systems for public services and payments.

3. Improve Public Procurement Management: Enhance accountability in public procurement processes.

4. Promote Meritocracy: Ensure transparency in appointments and promotions within the Public Service.

5. Enhance Natural Resource Management: Improve transparency and accountability in managing natural resources.

Monitoring and Evaluation

Monitoring and evaluation are integral to assessing the progress of the National Policy on Anti-Corruption. The Ministry of Justice and the ACC will jointly spearhead these efforts, working closely with the private sector, academia, Civil Society Organisations, and Cooperating Partners.

To ensure effective implementation, the Government will:

• Develop a Monitoring and Evaluation framework for the Policy.

• Prepare national bi-annual and annual reports.

• Conduct mid-term and end-term reviews.

• Conduct surveys on the state of corruption in Zambia.

Conclusion

Systemic corruption remains a formidable barrier to socio-economic development. Addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach, involving robust policy measures, technological adoption, effective coordination, and active participation from all stakeholders. By strengthening institutional capacities, enhancing transparency, and fostering partnerships, Zambia can make significant strides in its fight against corruption, ultimately contributing to its socio-economic development.

