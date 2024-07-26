RealMe Note 50 – A Budget-Friendly Powerhouse

The realme Note 50 is making waves in the budget smartphone market with its impressive blend of features and affordability.

realme global smartphone shipments have surpassed 200 million units, becoming the fifth-fastest brand to achieve the 200 million shipment milestone and officially joining the elite ‘200 Million Club’ in the international arena. From start-up to mainstream, realme is poised to deliver even better products for young consumers.

The Note series is committed to democratizing advanced technology, greatly improving the user experience in the entry-level price range. The realme Note 50, known as the “Long-lasting Value Beast,” leads its class in quality, performance, display, and slim design. It will fill the gaps in its segment, making high-quality phones available at a conscientious price to more people.

Here’s a review of this new entrant:

Design and Build

The realme Note 50 boasts a sleek design with dimensions of 167.2 x 76.7 x 8 mm and weighs 186 g, making it quite manageable for one-handed use. The combination of a glass front, plastic frame, and plastic back provides durability while keeping the weight down. With an IP54 rating, it is resistant to dust and splashes, adding a layer of protection for everyday use.

Display

The 6.74-inch IPS LCD screen offers a 90Hz refresh rate and peaks at 560 nits, ensuring a smooth and bright display experience. Although the resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels (260 ppi) might not be the highest, it is sufficient for regular use, especially considering the device’s price range.

Performance

Under the hood, the realme Note 50 is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset with an octa-core CPU (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) and a Mali-G57 GPU. This setup delivers reliable performance for everyday tasks and moderate gaming. Running on Android 13 with realme UI T, the interface is user-friendly and offers the latest features and security updates.

Memory and Storage

The device comes with multiple storage options:

64GB with 3GB RAM

64GB with 4GB RAM

128GBith 4GB RAM

All variants include a dedicated microSDXC slot, allowing for expandable storage. The eMMC 5.1 storage type ensures decent read and write speeds.

Camera

The realme Note 50 features a 13 MP main camera with an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and a secondary 0.08 MP auxiliary lens. The camera setup supports HDR, panorama, and 1080p video recording at 30fps. For selfies, there’s a 5 MP front camera that can capture 720p videos at 30fps.

Audio and Connectivity

Equipped with a loudspeaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack, it caters to audio needs without requiring additional adapters. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO, ensuring reliable and fast connections. The USB Type-C 2.0 port is a welcome feature for charging and data transfer.

Battery Life

A standout feature of the realme Note 50 is its 5000 mAh battery, which promises extended usage on a single charge. The 10W wired charging speed might not be the fastest, but it gets the job done within a reasonable time frame.

Additional Features

The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and compass, enhancing its functionality and user experience. However, the absence of NFC might be a downside for some users.

Colours and Models

The realme Note 50 is available in two colours: Sky Blue and Midnight Black.

Price

Starts from K2213.