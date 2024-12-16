Loita Business To Host Groundbreaking Zambia Digital Week 2025

Loita Business is thrilled to announce that it will be hosting the highly anticipated Zambia Digital Week, a pioneering event set to revolutionize the digital landscape of Zambia. This landmark event will take place from 28th to 30th January 2025 at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, bringing together industry leaders, technology enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to explore the future of digital innovation.

Zambia Digital Week aims to foster collaboration, inspire innovation, and drive digital transformation across various sectors of the Zambian economy. The event will feature a dynamic lineup of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions, providing a platform for attendees to engage with cutting-edge technologies and trends.

Zambia Digital Week 2025, brought to you by Loita Business in collaboration with the Ministry of Technology and Science in Zambia, Smart Africa, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Digital Council Africa, and Invest Africa, brings together local, regional, and global leaders from government, business, and international organisations to collaborate in new ways to advance Zambia’s digital economy and shaping, accelerating, and sustaining Zambia’s ongoing digital revolution.

Event Highlights:

1. Keynote Addresses: Industry leaders and visionaries will share insights on the latest developments in digital technology and its impact on business, government, and society.

2. Panel Discussions: Experts will delve into critical topics such as cybersecurity, fintech, e-commerce, digital health, and smart cities, offering diverse perspectives and solutions.

3. Workshops: Hands-on sessions will provide practical skills and knowledge on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Internet of Things (IoT).

4. Exhibitions: Leading tech companies and startups will showcase innovative products and services, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of digital solutions.

5. Networking Opportunities: The event will facilitate connections between professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and government officials, fostering collaborations that will drive Zambia’s digital agenda forward.

6. Official Launch- Zoho’s USD30m investment programme to advance technology reach and digital transformation in the SME sector in Zambia.

“We are excited to host Zambia Digital Week, an event that underscores our commitment to driving digital transformation and innovation in Zambia,” said Justin Chinyanta, CEO of Loita Partners International. “This event will not only highlight the incredible potential of digital technologies but also create opportunities for collaboration and growth across various sectors.”

About Loita Business:

Loita Business is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to empowering businesses and communities through innovative digital solutions. With a focus on fostering digital transformation, Loita Business offers a wide range of services, including software development, IT consulting, and digital strategy, helping clients navigate the complexities of the digital age.

For more information about Zambia Digital Week, including registration details and the full event schedule, go to https://zam-digitalweek.co.zm

