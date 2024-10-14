Kazang Launches Kazang Pay, Transforming Payment Solutions in Zambia

Kazang, a leading provider of payment solutions, has officially launched Kazang Pay, an all-in-one device designed to simplify payment processing for merchants across Zambia. The company hosted a major event to celebrate the debut, marking a significant step in the digital payments space.

With Kazang Pay, merchants can now seamlessly accept Visa and local credit card payments, offering their customers greater flexibility and convenience. This innovation aims to empower businesses by streamlining transactions and reducing the reliance on cash, paving the way for a more digitally connected economy.

Kazang’s latest solution is not just a technological advancement but a move toward greater financial inclusion and independence for Zambian businesses. By providing merchants with efficient, secure, and fast payment options, Kazang Pay is set to revolutionize the way transactions are conducted in the country, helping to shape the future of Zambia’s financial landscape.