Ecobank Wins 14 Prestigious Awards from Euromoney and Global Finance, Strengthening its Pan-African Banking Leadership

Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com), the leading pan-African financial services Group, has won a record number of 14 awards at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence, the Global Finance Best Investment Banks and Sustainable Finance Awards 2024, the Global Finance Best Bank Awards and the Global Finance Transaction Banking Awards. These awards serve as another set of expert recognitions for the bank’s unrivalled commitment to innovative financial services and superior customer experience across Africa.

Commenting on the awards, Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, said: “Our pan-African purpose is to deliver world-class financial services to support Africans and African businesses with the critical resources they need to grow and prosper. Winning these 14 awards is an unprecedented feat in Africa’s banking industry and it reaffirms the strength of our commitment to the continent. It also provides evidence of the growing impact and success of our Growth, Transformation and Returns strategy, which puts front and center, our customer and their evolving needs. We continue to leverage technology and the full scale of our pan-african expertise to enhance the value that our customers derive from our offerings, while providing them with an unparalleled experience at every touchpoint so that we become their preferred banking partner.”

Ecobank has won the following 14 awards:

In the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024:

Best Bank in Gabon – Ecobank Gabon

Best Bank in Ghana – Ecobank Ghana

Best Bank in Guinea – Ecobank Guinea

Best Bank in Sierra Leone – Ecobank Sierra Leone

Best Bank for SMEs in Ghana – Ecobank Ghana

Best Digital Bank in Ghana – Ecobank Ghana

In the Global Finance Best Bank Awards 2024:

Best Bank in Benin – Ecobank Benin

Best Bank in Togo – Ecobank Togo

In the Global Finance Best Investment Banks and Sustainable Finance Awards 2024:

Sustainable Finance Award in Ghana – Ecobank Ghana

In the Global Finance Transaction Banking Awards 2024:

Best Bank for Cash Management – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Best Bank for Payments – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Best Corporate Cross-Border Payments Solutions – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Treasury&Cash Management Award in Ghana – Ecobank Ghana

Treasury&Cash Management Award in Côte d’Ivoire – Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire

The judges for these prestigious awards evaluated a wide range of criteria to recognise Ecobank’s achievements, including innovation, financial performance, and a strong business model. Key highlights included the bank’s extensive services, its digital leadership, and the unified single payment gateway that transcends borders, enhancing accessibility and convenience for customers across Africa.

These awards build on Ecobank’s successes following other distinctions in 2024 which include being named Best Bank for SMEs in Africa and Ecobank Nigeria winning Best FX Bank in Nigeria in Global Finance’s SME Bank Awards.

Ecobank received the awards respectively at the Global Finance Best Investment Banks and Sustainable Finance Awards 2024 at Searcy’s, the Gherkin in London, United Kingdom this 30 April 2024, Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024 Awards Ceremony at The Peninsula Hotel, London, United Kingdom, on Thursday, 18 July 2024, the Global Finance Transaction Banking Awards Ceremony 2024 at the InterContinental Beijing in China on 22 October and the Global Finance Best Banks Awards Ceremony at the National Press Club in Washington D.C., USA, on 26 October.

