Infratel Launches MOVE Campaign: A Leap Forward in Connectivity

Infratel, a leading player in the telecommunications sector, has unveiled its latest initiative, the MOVE campaign, aimed at transforming the landscape of digital connectivity in Zambia. During the launch event this morning, CEO Dr. Evans Silavwe delivered a compelling speech that underscored the campaign’s significance and future impact. You may watch the live stream here.

Driving Connectivity and Innovation

The MOVE campaign is set to redefine how connectivity is approached, with a focus on expanding digital access and integrating cutting-edge technologies. Dr. Silavwe emphasized the campaign’s goal: “Our MOVE campaign speaks to the fundamental role we play in ensuring that Zambia moves forward in the global digital race. It symbolises our commitment to driving progress, fostering innovation, and ensuring that businesses across the country have the tools they need to succeed in this digital era.

And technology is at the heart of this movement. Technology has become the catalyst for the most profound changes in human history. In the span of just a few decades, we have witnessed the digital revolution transform entire industries, change the way we live, work, and communicate, and connect the world in ways we never thought possible. Businesses that recognise the importance of moving with technology, that harness its potential, are the ones that will emerge as leaders of tomorrow.”

The initiative is designed to address the growing demand for high-speed internet and innovative solutions that cater to various sectors, including education, healthcare, and business. Dr. Silavwe highlighted the importance of this campaign in achieving these objectives: “We are the enabler of movement—helping businesses move from what is good to what is great, and from what is great to extraordinary.”

Empowering Communities

One of the key aspects of the MOVE campaign is its commitment to community empowerment. Dr. Silavwe shared his thoughts on this: “Empowering communities through improved connectivity is at the heart of MOVE. We believe that by providing better access to technology, we can drive social and economic growth, enhance educational opportunities, and improve overall quality of life.”

The campaign will roll out various programs and partnerships aimed at enhancing digital literacy and providing necessary infrastructure to underserved areas. This approach aligns with Infratel’s broader mission to support sustainable development and innovation in Zambia.

Looking Ahead

The MOVE campaign represents a significant step forward for Infratel and the Zambian telecommunications industry. Dr. Silavwe concluded his speech with an inspiring vision for the future: ”

The time to move is now. Technology waits for no one, and the future is already upon us. At INFRATEL, we are ready to move with you, to provide the digital infrastructure you need to succeed, and to ensure that Zambia takes its rightful place as a leader in the global digital economy.

Infratel’s MOVE campaign promises to be a game-changer in the quest for digital inclusivity and connectivity. As the campaign progresses, it will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping Zambia’s digital future.