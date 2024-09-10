Zamtel Launches e-SIM

Zamtel has officially launched e-SIM services in Zambia, marking a significant leap forward in mobile connectivity. The e-SIM, or embedded SIM, eliminates the need for a physical SIM card, offering greater convenience and flexibility for users. With this technology, Zamtel customers can enjoy dual numbers on one device, making it especially beneficial for travellers, tourists, and those managing multiple accounts. This launch reflects Zamtel’s commitment to driving digital innovation in Zambia and enhancing user experiences with seamless, future-ready solutions. The e-SIM activation process is simple, and Zamtel offers exciting perks, including free e-SIMs with select data bundle purchases.

Zamtel CEO Jason Mwanza, in a speech read on his behalf by Zamtel Chief Technical Officer Mwiya Wamunyima, said “We strive to be at the forefront of technological advancements, not only in communications but also in financial payment solutions. Our expanding network and dedicated team work tirelessly, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes, to ensure seamless service. Today, we are here to add even more value to our customer’s experience with us. The e-SIM is exactly what it sounds like a virtual SIM card that eliminates the need for a physical card. It offers the same functionality as a traditional SIM but with added convenience.”

Speaking at the event and the Guest of Honour was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Technology and Science, Dr Brilliant Habeenzu, who shared, “e-SIM technology has seen increasing adoption globally, particularly in developed markets and regions with strong telecom infrastructure. For example, the global market growth for e-sim is projected to grow significantly, with a compound annual growth rate (cagr) of 18.4% from 2024 to 2030. The market is expected to reach a valuation of around $24.8 billion by 2030, up from approximately $8.03 billion in 2024.”

“On the African continent, the adoption of e-sim technology has been slower compared to other regions due to infrastructural challenges and lower smartphone penetration. However, the e-SIM market on the continent is gradually expanding, driven by mobile operators like Zamtel and the increasing availability of compatible devices. In the face of this growth on the global scale, by 2023, smart device penetration was estimated at nearly 3.4 billion e-SIM-capable devices in circulation worldwide. This includes smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, IoT devices, and vehicles among others. The number of e-SIM-enabled devices is expected to reach over 6 billion by 2025.”

He added, “For Zambia, smart device penetration stands at 50+ %. This means that approximately half of the population has access to a smartphone. While this rate is growing, it is still lower compared to more developed markets due to factors such as affordability, availability of devices, and connectivity challenges, particularly in rural areas.

These are issues that we have committed as government in partnership with the private sector to address. For instance, in line with the digital transformation agenda, we are focused on transitioning from the use of 2g to 3g, 4g and 5g networks to ensure we scale up smartphone adoption across the country. Further, with this transition and increased uptake of e-SIM technology, we need to enhance cyber security and the protection of personal data. This is one of the reasons the Government is strengthening the cyber security legal framework to ensure that critical information and critical information infrastructure supporting e-sim technology is protected.”

The e-SIM offers great benefits, especially for those with single SIM phones. It lets you easily add a second number, ideal for frequent travellers and tourists. Travellers can access services anytime after registration, and tourists can add a local number without removing their current SIM.

Activating and reactivating the e-SIM is simple, and you won’t need to go through the full registration process again when reactivating.

The e-SIM functions just like a physical SIM but goes dormant after 3 months of inactivity. To check if your phone supports e-SIM, dial *#06#—if an EID serial number appears, it’s compatible. Zamtel can also provision a second e-SIM if your device already has one from another provider.

To activate a Zamtel e-SIM, simply visit any Zamtel retail outlet. You can even customize your e-SIM number based on availability by dialling *9595# or checking online at https://apps.zamtel.co.zm/ComeHome/.

As a special offer, buy a 6GB bundle for K20 at any Zamtel store and get a free e-SIM.