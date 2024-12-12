12/12/2024
Countdown to the Techtrends Zambia Awards ’24: Spotlight on This Year’s Categories

TechTrends
Are you ready to celebrate innovation, excellence, and leadership in the tech industry? The Techtrends Zambia 2024 Awards are calling for your nominations!
 
– Nomination Period: Now until 15th January 2025
– Voting Period: 16th January 2025 – 20th February 2025
– Awards Event Date: 15th March 2025
– Venue: Mulungushi International Conference Centre
 
With the amazing categories below, this is your chance to highlight the best talent, solutions, and innovations in Zambia’s tech landscape:
  • Rising Tech Star
  • Tech Star of the Year
  • Tech Woman of the Year
  • Best Telco App
  • Best HealthTech Innovation
  • Best AgriTech Innovation
  • Fintech Company of the Year
  • Rising Fintech Solution
  • Best eCommerce Company
  • Tech for Climate Change Award
  • Diversity and Inclusion Company Award
  • Cloud Technology Provider Award
  • Tech Startup of the Year
  • Manufacturing Tech Disruptor
  • Best Mobility App
  • EduTech Company of the Year
  • Best Digital Insurer
  • Cybersecurity Company of the Year
  • Best Technology/Innovation Hub
  • Best Tech-for-Women Initiative
  • Best Internet Service Provider
  • Best Payments Solutions Provider
  • Best Mobile Money App
  • Best Banking App
  • Best Mobile Service Provider – Calls & SMS
  • Best Technology Infrastructure Company
  • Tech Deal or Partnership of the Year
  • Tech PR Team of the Year
  • Tech for Good Award
  • Solar Energy Solution
  • Best HR Tech Solution
  • Tech Campaign of the Year
Nominate today via https://forms.gle/3PCnN8UEUMj4GCTw8
 
Don’t miss the opportunity to shine the spotlight on Zambia’s tech game-changers!
 
Event open to sponsorships.

