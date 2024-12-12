Countdown to the Techtrends Zambia Awards ’24: Spotlight on This Year’s Categories
Are you ready to celebrate innovation, excellence, and leadership in the tech industry? The Techtrends Zambia 2024 Awards are calling for your nominations!
– Nomination Period: Now until 15th January 2025
– Voting Period: 16th January 2025 – 20th February 2025
– Awards Event Date: 15th March 2025
– Venue: Mulungushi International Conference Centre
With the amazing categories below, this is your chance to highlight the best talent, solutions, and innovations in Zambia’s tech landscape:
- Rising Tech Star
- Tech Star of the Year
- Tech Woman of the Year
- Best Telco App
- Best HealthTech Innovation
- Best AgriTech Innovation
- Fintech Company of the Year
- Rising Fintech Solution
- Best eCommerce Company
- Tech for Climate Change Award
- Diversity and Inclusion Company Award
- Cloud Technology Provider Award
- Tech Startup of the Year
- Manufacturing Tech Disruptor
- Best Mobility App
- EduTech Company of the Year
- Best Digital Insurer
- Cybersecurity Company of the Year
- Best Technology/Innovation Hub
- Best Tech-for-Women Initiative
- Best Internet Service Provider
- Best Payments Solutions Provider
- Best Mobile Money App
- Best Banking App
- Best Mobile Service Provider – Calls & SMS
- Best Technology Infrastructure Company
- Tech Deal or Partnership of the Year
- Tech PR Team of the Year
- Tech for Good Award
- Solar Energy Solution
- Best HR Tech Solution
- Tech Campaign of the Year
Nominate today via https://forms.gle/3PCnN8UEUMj4GCTw8
Don’t miss the opportunity to shine the spotlight on Zambia’s tech game-changers!
Event open to sponsorships.