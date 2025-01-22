Yango in Talks with Zambia’s Biggest Transport Hubs to Enhance Passenger and Driver Experience

Yango Ride, a part of the global tech company Yango Group, is set to collaborate with the busiest transport hubs of the country, including airports, to address challenges faced by both passengers and partner drivers, aiming to create a seamless and positive transportation experience.

As part of this initiative, Yango is engaging with hub’s authorities to explore amicable solutions that balance the needs of passengers seeking affordable and reliable rides with those of partner drivers who rely on the platform for their livelihoods. The discussions are focused on improving transparency, ensuring fair practices, and enhancing the overall transport ecosystem.

Kabanda Chewe, Country Head for Yango in Zambia, stated, “The process that we have engaged in together with the transport hubs demonstrates our shared commitment to improving the travel experience for everyone involved. By working closely with hubs’ authorities, we aim to develop measures that address concerns while supporting drivers and passengers alike.”

The company also emphasizes that overcharging passengers is against Yango’s policies and will not be tolerated. Any partner drivers found overcharging passengers at the airport will face suspension from the platform.

Yango encourages passengers to use the app’s support function to report any issues encountered during their rides, ensuring swift resolution and reinforcing accountability.

Yango remains dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and fair transportation services. Through ongoing collaboration with stakeholders, the company seeks to maintain high service standards, ensure transparency, and foster trust between passengers and partner drivers.