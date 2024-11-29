Yango Celebrates Top STEM Students in Zambia With Inaugural Fellowship Program

Yango Group, a global tech company that creates daily services, has recently celebrated the inaugural cohort of 30 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) students selected for its Yango Fellowship Program. Launched in October 2024 in partnership with the Zambian National STEM Foundation, this initiative honors academic excellence while equipping future innovators to shape Africa’s technological landscape.

The fellowship will provide financial support of over ZMW 1.6 million, alongside mentorship, professional development, and industry exposure to promising STEM students. The funding package, provided by Yango, covers costs such as accommodation, internet, food, stationery, as well as access to mentoring and workshops.

The Yango Fellowship was open to all Zambians, including partner drivers, couriers and their relatives. It It particularly sought to support individuals who are trailblazers in their families by pursuing higher education. Some of these students work multiple jobs to make a living while aspiring to innovate and make a difference in various fields such as Medicine, Engineering, Computer Science, Agriculture, Biomedical Science, Cybersecurity, and Architecture.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Technology and Science, Hon. Felix Mutati commended Yango and the ZNSF for providing this platform for talented young Zambians to thrive.

“How can we drive growth and create various opportunities for the people of Zambia? This Fellowship is special because on one hand, we have talent, and on the other hand, we have a global brand like Yango that believes in this talent. This is where opportunity meets talent. Yango is providing us with the opportunity and STEM is providing us with the talent. This just demonstrates that unless we collaborate, we cannot deliver transformation,” he stated.

The Yango Fellowship Program aligns with the Zambian government’s vision to foster a skilled workforce and establish Zambia as a digital economy. By investing in STEM education, Yango aims to contribute to a robust and innovative STEM ecosystem that will drive the country’s growth and development.

Country Head for Yango in Zambia, Kabanda Chewe, highlighted the impact of the Fellowship Program on Zambia’s future.

“We aim to contribute to Zambia’s ambition of becoming a technology hub through initiatives like Yango Education, The Urban Mobility Hackathons and the Yango Fellowship. Zambia is on the path to becoming a digitally-led hub in Africa. Yango is proud to align with this vision by bringing more digital services and investing in the local technology ecosystem. Together, we can enhance digital infrastructure, promote innovation, and contribute to Zambia’s socio-economic development,” she added.

The night was filled with an aura of excitement as relatives of the STEM fellows, officials and invited guests watched some of the fellows talk about their dreams and visions for the future.

Elon Mpundu, a third-year Computer Science student at the University of Lusaka who works as a Yango partner driver shared the touching story of his journey to becoming a Yango Fellow.

‘’Financial challenges have made it difficult for me to get through school, prompting me to join the Yango platform as a driver to cover my fees and other expenses. Balancing classes and driving has been my way of making ends meet. Despite initially doubting the Yango Fellowship program, I applied at the last minute hoping to be chosen. Sharing my ideas and vision paid off as I have been selected as one of the 30 Fellows. I am confident that the support from this program will help me achieve my dreams. My fellow recipients and I are grateful for this opportunity, and we are committed to working hard to maximize our potential and serve as role models for other STEM students and future fellows’’, he said.

Sophia Banda, a six-year medical student at the University of Zambia, also shared her journey:. “It has been a difficult journey so far, and I have faced numerous challenges in putting myself through medical school. I had to juggle my studies with running a small scone business on the streets of Lusaka. Waking up as early as 3:00am to bake and sell scones, rushing home to get ready for class by 8:00 am was my daily routine. Balancing my business and academics was a struggle until I discovered the Yango Fellowship and decided to apply. This support will allow me to focus on my studies and alleviate the financial pressure I have been facing. The mentorship program will also provide me with guidance from those who have successfully navigated the medical school system and achieved their goals.”

The Yango Fellowship program follows a series of other successful impact projects like the Yango Education program, which offers free data analytics courses in Python and SQL for all Zambians, and the just ended Lusaka Mobility Prediction Hackathon. The company plans to expand these initiatives to more Zambians and to other markets where Yango operates.