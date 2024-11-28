Solutions for Igniting Africa’s Digital Revolution – Insights from “Unstoppable Africa”

By George Asamani, Managing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Project Management Institute (PMI)

Africa is steadily progressing in its digital transformation, drawing on the continent’s resources, creativity, and youthful demographic to drive change—yet there remains significant ground to cover. As the digital era continues to accelerate, we must seize this opportunity to position Africa as a key player on the global stage. If we fail to act decisively and work together, we risk being sidelined in the global digital landscape.

At the recent “Unstoppable Africa” event hosted by the Global Africa Business Initiative in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-Level week, I led a panel discussion titled ‘The Panel of the Future: Solutions for Igniting Africa’s Digital Revolution.’

During the panel discussions, esteemed speakers — including H.E. Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT & Innovation for Rwanda; Mr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom; Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU); and Mr. Cheick Camara, Vice President & Managing Director of ServiceNow Africa — each brought a unique perspective on how Africa can leverage its strengths to build a robust digital economy. H.E. Paula Ingabire highlighted Rwanda’s proactive approach to emerging technologies, positioning the country as a proof-of-concept hub for innovative companies and start-ups to launch, test and scale. Mr. Peter Ndegwa stressed that connectivity must be a fundamental right across the continent, with Safaricom already scaling up its assembly of affordable smartphones, while Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin was optimistic about Africa achieving significant digital transformation by 2030. Mr. Cheick Camara reminded us that it is essential for Africa to create and contribute to AI models. In addition, AI alone will add $16 trillion to the global economy by 2030, a wave that Africa must not miss.

The reality is that African nations are at a critical turning point, confronted with the risk of being sidelined in the global digital race. As countries worldwide rapidly embrace technological advancements, particularly in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics, the continent must act swiftly to avoid being marginalized.

The pace of innovation and technological advancement is incredible. Daily, new developments take place, reshaping industries and redefining how we live and work. Since we last gathered at Unstoppable Africa, the technological landscape has evolved rapidly, highlighting the critical need for African nations to keep pace with global trends.

One of Africa’s most significant advantages is its youthful population. With over 60% of Africans under 25, we are blessed with a demographic comfortable with technology and eager to experiment – qualities that are vital for driving technological advancement.

Alongside our youthful population, Africa boasts a wide variety of cultures. The panel discussion emphasized that promoting a culture of creativity is essential for achieving sustainable growth. This means creating an environment where new ideas can flourish, and failure is seen as a steppingstone to success rather than a setback.

To capitalize on these strengths, however, African nations must prioritize investments in education and technology infrastructure. An educational system that includes digital literacy, critical thinking, and project management skills is essential to preparing the workforce for the digital economy. Beyond driving digital success, project management empowers Africa’s young leaders with the frameworks and skills needed to address complex challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape, building a future-ready workforce that can take African innovations to scale.

Furthermore, enhancing technology infrastructure—such as improving internet access and digital services—will empower citizens to participate actively in the digital economy. This is consistent with the four key pillars of Africa’s digital revolution namely: Digital Infrastructure and affordable devices, Internet access and cost, Digital skills and education, and Digital Innovation.

By empowering citizens with knowledge and access to technology, African nations can cultivate a skilled workforce capable of leading innovation in various sectors, from agriculture, where digital tools can boost productivity and sustainability, to healthcare, where telemedicine and AI-driven diagnostics offer new solutions for widespread challenges. Fintech and renewable energy also represent high-impact areas where African innovations are already showing potential to lead globally.

Additionally, the insights shared by our panelists highlighted the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders—governments, businesses, civil society, and international partners. This collaborative approach is essential for building an ecosystem where digital technologies can thrive, enabling Africa to contribute meaningfully to global advancements and ensuring that the continent leads in certain areas of the digital revolution.

Government policies can provide the regulatory frameworks and infrastructure needed for digital growth, while businesses bring in expertise, resources, and technology to accelerate technological advancement. Project management is essential in transforming these ideas into reality. By leveraging project management principles, countries and companies on the continent can strategically allocate resources, streamline efforts, and scale innovations across multiple sectors. Beyond driving digital success, the discipline empowers Africa’s young leaders with the frameworks and skills to address complex challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape, building a future-ready workforce. Civil society offers critical perspectives on inclusivity and the ethical use of technology, while international partners bring valuable experience and investment to support Africa’s digital journey.

This collaborative approach empowers Africa to move beyond simply “catching up” with the rest of the world; it positions the continent to lead in key areas of the digital revolution, from fintech and digital agriculture to health tech and renewable energy. By leading in such sectors, the continent can redefine its role in the digital age, showcasing the transformative potential within its borders.

Now is the time to join forces and drive a digital revolution that secures a prosperous and inclusive future for the continent and generations to come!

Source: APO Group