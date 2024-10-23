Yango and Zindi Announce the 2024 Lusaka Mobility Prediction Hackathon

This one-day hackathon offers data scientists, students, and tech enthusiasts in Zambia an exciting opportunity to tackle real-world mobility challenges crafted by Yango’s data science team. The company will award financial prizes to the top three teams or individuals with the best-performing solutions. Building on the success of the 2023 edition, which saw over 150 participants at the University of Lusaka, the 2024 hackathon aims to further inspire Zambia’s growing data science community while equipping young data scientists with skills to address real societal challenges.