Yango and Hungry Lion Celebrate 1 Year of Partnership

Yango food delivery service, a part of global tech company Yango Group, is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its partnership with Hungry Lion. Hungry Lion is one of the most beloved fast-food chains in Zambia, and their menu is available for delivery via the Yango SuperApp. Customers are able to order meals from the comfort of their own homes from various Hungry Lion outlets across Lusaka. Within a year customers grew accustomed to ordering their favourite Hungry Lion meals via Yango with the number of orders reaching over 1,000 a day and continuing to grow.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the one-year anniversary of our partnership with Hungry Lion. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a seamless, convenient and rewarding daily experience leveraging cutting-edge technologies from around the world, all tailored to our customers in Zambia,” – said Kabanda Chewe, Country Manager for Yango in Zambia.

Yango delivers Hungry Lion from 29 different restaurants around Lusaka, and the peak times for these deliveries are at 1300 hrs and 1900 hrs, which further emphasises the convenience offered by the SuperApp to the customers to provide the best lunch and dinner options. Yango delivers over a thousand Hungry Lion orders daily, and on average, the partner couriers take 9 minutes to deliver the food. The food that is ordered from Hungry Lion – as any other order via Yango – is also protected by a special sticker on the package. According to Yango statistics, customers especially enjoy the BIG BITE 2 and BIG BITE 3 meals – both being the most ordered via the SuperApp – as well as the Spicy Zamba Dippa to compliment the meal.

“Yango is the first delivery platform we decided to have a partnership with in Zambia,” – said Busu Mpepo, Country Director for Zambia at Hungry Lion. “We’re excited to celebrate one year of our incredible partnership with Yango. Over the past year, their innovative service has significantly expanded our reach, connecting us with more customers than ever before. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver quality food with convenience. This collaboration has not only enhanced our customer experience, but also driven impressive growth for our brand. Moreover, it has transformed the local market, redefining convenience and shaping new dining habits among our clients. We’re excited to continue this successful journey together, bringing even more value to our customers and strengthening our presence in the market.”

Yango Group entered the Zambia market by introducing its ride-hailing and delivery services in 2022 expanding with food delivery in April of 2023. All the services are available through Yango SuperApp. Customers can order from more than 260 places with the number constantly growing.