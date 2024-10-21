Yango and eShandi Financial Services Limited Announce Partnership to Drive Financial Inclusion in Africa

Yango Group, a global tech company that creates daily services, and eShandi Financial Services Limited, a prominent Pan African Neobank, today announced a strategic partnership to empower individuals and businesses with greater access to financial services. This landmark agreement establishes a $10 million financing facility dedicated to supporting the expansion and renewal of Yango’s fleet across Africa including Zambia, Namibia, Angola, DR Congo, and Ethiopia. This initiative directly benefits partner companies and their drivers by providing them with the necessary resources to grow their businesses. By integrating financial services into the existing Yango platform, users can manage their finances, access credit, and build assets all in one place.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Yango Regional Director for Southern Africa, Kabanda Chewe stated, “We are excited to announce this partnership with eShandi as it underscores Yango’s commitment to providing convenience for its users. This partnership not only provides a great opportunity to grow our flagship product, which is rides, but it also provides an opportunity to explore other market possibilities that can add great value for our partners and the partner’s drivers,” she said.

The initial phase will prioritize Yango partners and high-performing drivers, with plans to expand access to a wider user base over time. This collaboration underscores a shared vision of empowering individuals, driving economic growth, and shaping a more inclusive financial landscape in Africa.

The partnership transcends traditional mobility solutions by leveraging Yango’s extensive platform and user base to create a holistic ecosystem that fosters financial inclusion. The collaboration aims to provide convenient access to financial services through a single platform. This will facilitate the acquisition of assets like vehicles and motorbikes, allowing individuals to generate passive income and build wealth beyond their traditional employment.

Speaking about the partnership, eShandi Chief Visionary Officer, Chilufya Mutale-Mwila, expressed her enthusiasm about the transformative impact this collaboration will have across Africa.

“We are thrilled to partner with Yango in what we believe is a pivotal step towards building a more inclusive and financially empowered Africa. This is more than a business initiative; it’s a movement toward economic empowerment. By offering innovative financing solutions that are accessible and inclusive, we are levelling the playing field, allowing everyone—from the seasoned entrepreneur to the emerging driver—to take control of their financial future. We’re excited to pioneer this shift and bring Africa closer to a future where financial independence is within reach for all,” she said.