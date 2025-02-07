Data Centre Transformation Paves the Way for AI’s Rise in Africa

Africa is on the threshold of a technological revolution, with artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) reshaping global industries and economies. For local businesses, preparing for the complexities of AI demands is no longer optional but instead has become a necessity, and a robust, scalable data centre infrastructure is the foundation upon which Africa can build its AI future.

According to Gartner, global spending on data centre systems is expected to increase by almost a quarter (23.2%) in 2025, driven largely by AI initiatives. With the right strategies in place, Africa’s data centre operators can leverage AI to drive both operational efficiency and long-term sustainability, positioning the continent as a leader in innovation and digital transformation.

Vertiv has set out an AI Imperatives framework, which can provide African organisations with a strategic roadmap to align their data centre infrastructure with the realities of AI’s requirements, helping them to better align their infrastructure with growing demands:

Transforming Operations for AI

AI is more than just the technology itself; it represents new ways for businesses to innovate. From agriculture to healthcare and education, African industries are finding ways to integrate AI into their operations. However, this requires a fundamental overhaul of existing data centre operating models and infrastructure.

Critical infrastructure challenges will include the following: retrofitting existing data centre infrastructure in a transformative way; accommodating growing rack power densities; deploying liquid and hybrid air-liquid cooling; understanding that liquid distribution is as critical as power distribution; and ensuring power availability and intelligent grid interaction.

Seizing ‘First Mover’ Advantages

Power and cooling systems remain critical challenges for African data centres, especially as AI workloads increase energy consumption and generate significant heat. Overcoming the challenge of the separate management of power and cooling systems can lead to a first mover advantage.

Innovative cooling solutions, such as liquid cooling, are gaining traction globally and are well-suited to Africa’s high-density environments. According to the Dell’Oro Group, the market for liquid cooling is expected to grow to $15 billion over the next five years.

Driving Efficiency and Sustainability

The ‘AI efficiency paradox’ – which highlights the conflict between AI’s mounting computational demands and the urgent need for sustainability in data centre operations – is particularly pronounced in Africa.

Local energy constraints could mean that concerns around AI’s energy-intensive nature require creative solutions. For instance, the integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, can help to reduce dependency on traditional power grids, while also lowering operational costs and contributing to sustainability goals.

Confidently Embracing Change

When it comes to AI implementation, a detailed plan is needed to be able to differentiate between calculated risks and reckless decisions. A deep understanding of critical factors plays a significant role in allowing businesses to approach infrastructure innovation with confidence.

This includes knowing what is technically possible when it comes to combining new and existing technologies, how to get the most from existing infrastructure investments when retrofitting for AI, and planning today’s AI factory with a view towards future transformations that will be required as densities continue to accelerate.

Future-Proofing Africa’s Digital Growth

Africa’s digital future depends on developing infrastructure that can handle increasing density and computational workloads. This requires investment in high-performance computing (HPC) technologies that support extreme rack densities that will exceed 100 kW per rack and are scalable enough to adapt to the next wave of AI models and applications.

Navigating the AI Era in Africa

The path to an AI-enabled future in Africa is not without challenges. Organisations must balance legacy infrastructure with new technologies, address power and cooling constraints, and also ensure that sustainability remains a priority. However, those who embrace change and strategically align their operations with AI’s demands will not only navigate the AI era successfully but also lead Africa into a new age of technological transformation.

