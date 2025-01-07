Tisuka: Leading Zambia’s Renewable Energy Revolution and Empowering Communities
Tisuka, a trailblazing female-owned renewable energy company, is at the forefront of sustainable development in Zambia. Specializing in solar energy solutions, the company is not only transforming the nation’s energy landscape but also empowering future leaders through innovative education initiatives.
Offering a comprehensive suite of solar equipment, consultancy, and installation services, Tisuka is actively reducing Zambia’s reliance on fossil fuels while promoting the adoption of clean energy. Beyond its commercial operations, Tisuka’s nonprofit arm focuses on education and skills development, supported by grants and dedicated volunteers.
One of the standout initiatives is the Tisuka Sunshine Scholarship, whose pilot was funded by Global Changemakers. This program provides:
– Free STEM education to inspire interest in engineering and technology.
– Accredited solar installation courses, certified by TEVETA, equipping students with valuable technical skills.
– Reusable sanitary pads for underserved high school girls, promoting hygiene and attendance in schools.
“As an African female leader in energy, my passion is to address the challenges of my community. At Tisuka, our goal is a future where renewable energy powers limitless possibilities, and every individual, especially young women, has access to the skills and knowledge to thrive in a sustainable world. We are working tirelessly to make this vision a reality, and I am excited to see the impact we will make,” said Suzanna Chulu, Tisuka’s Founder.
To date, Tisuka’s STEM education programs have reached over 800 students at LICEF School, Kings Highway SDA School and Sonshine School, with 21 girls from Sonshine School and King’s Highway SDA School earning TEVETA-accredited Solar PV Installation Skills Award Certificates.
This inspiring work aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), showcasing how businesses can drive meaningful social and environmental change.
For more information or to support Tisuka’s initiatives:
Facebook: @Tisuka
Instagram: @tisukagroup
LinkedIn: Tisuka Group
Website: www.tisukagroup.com
WhatsApp: +260 770 375154
Email: info@tisukagroup.com