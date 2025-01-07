Tisuka: Leading Zambia’s Renewable Energy Revolution and Empowering Communities

Tisuka, a trailblazing female-owned renewable energy company, is at the forefront of sustainable development in Zambia. Specializing in solar energy solutions, the company is not only transforming the nation’s energy landscape but also empowering future leaders through innovative education initiatives.

Offering a comprehensive suite of solar equipment, consultancy, and installation services, Tisuka is actively reducing Zambia’s reliance on fossil fuels while promoting the adoption of clean energy. Beyond its commercial operations, Tisuka’s nonprofit arm focuses on education and skills development, supported by grants and dedicated volunteers.

One of the standout initiatives is the Tisuka Sunshine Scholarship, whose pilot was funded by Global Changemakers. This program provides:

