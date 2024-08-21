SuperSport puts MTN Super League at forefront of AI Technological Revolution

SuperSport, Africa’s biggest sports broadcaster, has brought market-leading global AI camera technology to Zambian football, making the MTN Super League the first domestic football league on the continent to experience the game-changing technology.

The start of the New Football Season last weekend saw the introduction of an AI-automated camera and production system, which utilises innovative technology that possesses sports-specific Al-driven production capability.

AI technology in the MTN Super League opens the prospect for more Zambian football talent to be showcased to more people, positioning the league for potential exponential growth.

With the youngest population in the world, Africa is a hotbed for emerging sports talent, and Zambia is no exception. SuperSport is not only injecting new technology into the local football scene but also empowering the next generation of Zambian athletes to shine on a fast-growing global platform.

The AI automated video production system has been used in countries such as the US, France, England and Portugal, and, recently, received official software approval from the International Basketball Federation – FIBA.

The use of AI cameras in the MTN Super League means Zambia is now at the forefront of the AI technological revolution in Africa, following successful implementation in South Africa’s ground-breaking youth platform, SuperSport Schools.

“SuperSport is excited to see the rollout of AI technology in the MTN Super League. AI technology is changing the way many industries operate and consumer trends are driving the way people want to enjoy their content. This is a significant step in ensuring that Zambian football fans get to enjoy more of the games they love, wherever they want to watch – whether on mobile stream or linear television,” says SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha.

“The AI technology also ensures that the league is sustainable in the future, whilst providing the platform for more commercial opportunities driven by the increased broadcasting scale. More matches mean more exposure for the league and teams.”

The unique AI camera technology enables games to be filmed, produced, livestreamed, and automatically edited for highlights. The innovative technology will ensure fans can enjoy the beautiful game seamlessly on their linear television sets on DStv or on their mobiles on GOtv.

SuperSport is committed to continuously exploring ways to remain the industry leader in a fast-changing and highly competitive global content environment.

Source: MultiChoice Zambia