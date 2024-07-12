Standard Chartered Zambia, Sightsavers and Challenges Worldwide Launch Zmw 14 Million Programme to Skill Youth With Disabilities

Standard Chartered Bank in partnership with Sightsavers and Challenges Zambia has announced the launch of a groundbreaking ZMW 14 million Futuremakers initiative dubbed Ready for Inclusive Sustainable Employment and Entrepreneurship (RISE-E) Project designed to improve employment prospects for young people with disabilities and support youth-led businesses.

The colourful launch was hosted at Standard Chartered Head Office in Lusaka and was graced by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Sport & Arts Mr Chileshe Kangwa.

With an investment of ZMW 14 million for a duration of 3 years, the program aims to reach 270 young people, providing them with the tools and resources necessary to thrive in the job market and contribute to the country’s economic landscape. 90 young entrepreneurs with and without disabilities will also participate in the programme, and youth-led microbusinesses will be given expert business development advice, creating job opportunities in the process.

Speaking at the launch event, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Sport, and Arts Mr Chileshe Kangwa stated:

“I am proud to have this opportunity to grace this very important occasion that speaks directly to sustainable development goals number eight (8) and twelve (12) which seek to promote economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all, as well as reduced inequalities among citizens. I am confident that majority of you are aware that unemployment rate in Zambia was 6.13%, but youth unemployment rate was 11.03%. This has been attributed to the huge skill gaps between labour demanded and labour supply within the labour market.

As a government we are aware that achieving such a goal requires the joint efforts of all stakeholders, as the task that lies ahead of us is mammoth, and the government cannot single handedly transform the labour market system. However, we can provide policy guidance, the enabling environment, leadership and open to collaboration to provide equal opportunities to all Zambian regardless of diversities. For this reason, I am happy today that we are launching the Futuremakers RISE/E today.”

The CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Zambia, Sonny Zulu in his remarks stated: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Sightsavers & Challenges Zambia on this innovative and pioneering project which that will have a positive impact on the lives of young people with (and without) disabilities. Through Futuremakers, we will continue to develop a talent pool of skilled, employment-ready young people. I would like to extend my gratitude to the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts for their presence here today.

He added: “Young people face challenges such as access to market information, poorly designed technical assistance, and lack of support. Young entrepreneurs with disabilities and women face additional hurdles that further impede their entrepreneurial aspirations and the potential for impact and upwards mobility. A project like RISE/E seeks to greatly benefit young people and address some of the challenges that young people face.”

Ms Glenda Mulenga, Country Director at Sightsavers said “We are excited to launch this new project which we hope will make a real difference to the employability of young. The project will target at least 270 young people with disabilities to help them gain employment in Zambia fifty per cent of them will be women. At least 90 young entrepreneurs will also take part and youth-led microbusinesses will be given expert business development advice.

Kasonde Kashulwe, Programme Manager for RISE/E at Challenges Worldwide, which partners the initiative, said “We are very excited to renew our partnership with Sightsavers and to utilise our 25 years of experience as an organisation to help empower the next generation of entrepreneurs to build thriving, resilient, microbusinesses ready to grow, succeed and create job opportunities within their communities.”

The programme is also being implemented in partnership with Zambia Federation of Disability Organisations (ZAFOD) in Zambia. UFederal Director, Mr Justine Bbakali at ZAFOD said “We are excited about this innovative and pioneering project which will make a real difference for young people with disabilities as well as strengthen small businesses.”

This programme is funded by the Standard Chartered Foundation as part of Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, a global youth economic empowerment initiative to support disadvantaged young people, especially women and people with disabilities, to learn, earn, and grow. It will have an employability track and an entrepreneurship track, both of which seek to open opportunities for people with and without disabilities.

Source: Standard Chartered Bank Zambia