Standard Chartered is Zambia’s ‘Best Digital Bank‘

Standard Chartered Bank has been named Best Digital Bank in Zambia by prestigious awarding body – The Digital Banker. This prestigious award validates the bank’s continuous efforts in revolutionizing the digital banking landscape in Zambia and providing a superior digital banking customer experience.

The Digital Banker acknowledged Standard Chartered Bank’s aggressive investment into its digital banking platforms, leading to the launch of the first-ever digital bank in Zambia, which expands access to financial services. Furthermore, Digital Banker acknowledged the Bank’s innovative process which permits clients to set up their accounts within 15 minutes, further driving client onboarding.

Standard Chartered Bank Zambia’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Christine Matambo (pictured), expressed pride in the bank’s achievement, stating, “We are delighted to be named the Best Digital Bank in Zambia by The Digital Banker. This recognition reflects our relentless pursuit of innovation and our dedication to enhancing the digital experience for our valued customers. We are committed to continually investing in our digital banking platforms to deliver convenient, secure and seamless banking solutions.” she said.

Ms. Matambo added that the bank is committed to innovation and customer centricity “At Standard Chartered Bank, we set out to be the digital bank of choice in Zambia. That is why we strategically invested in our digital banking platforms – most notably the award-winning SC Mobile Banking App – which enables our clients to access banking services conveniently and securely from the comfort of their homes. Standard Chartered is the only bank in Zambia where you can open an account end-to-end without the need to physically visit a branch. I can assure you that we remain focussed on further improving the Bank’s digital banking features,” she said.