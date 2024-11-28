Showmax Adds MTN Mobile Money for Seamless Payments and Streaming Access

Showmax, Africa’s leading streaming service, is excited to announce the addition of MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) as a payment option, making it easier for Zambian subscribers to enjoy world-class entertainment. With MoMo’s widespread usage, this partnership ensures that Showmax subscribers can manage their payments seamlessly, accessing a diverse library of content with ease.

Showmax offers a wide range of content, including local telenovelas, international series, documentaries, and live sports like the English Premier League (EPL) and Premier Soccer League (PSL).

MTN MoMo, trusted by over 5 million users, processed 2.24 billion transactions in 2023 alone, underscoring its reliability in Zambia’s digital payment landscape. By offering MoMo as a payment method, Showmax continues to prioritize convenience for its rapidly growing user base in Zambia.

“We’re thrilled to partner with MTN MoMo, making it even easier for Zambians to access the world of entertainment on Showmax,” said Mrs. Leah Kooma, Managing Director at MultiChoice Zambia. “This collaboration enhances the viewing experience by providing a seamless, convenient payment option, allowing subscribers to focus on what matters most – enjoying great content.”

MTN Zambia’s Fintech Managing Director, Komba Malukutila, expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration, which aligns with MTN and MultiChoice’s shared goal of driving digital transformation and enhancing customer satisfaction.

“Our partnership with Showmax marks an exciting step forward in making quality entertainment easier to reach for more Zambians.” said Komba Malukutila, “By leveraging the convenience of MTN Mobile Money, we’re empowering our customers with access to world-class content, supporting their entertainment needs while driving digital payments across Zambia.”

With MoMo integration, customers can now pay for their Showmax subscriptions directly through their mobile wallets, eliminating barriers and offering a hassle-free streaming experience. Whether catching up on favourite shows or discovering new ones, Showmax and MTN MoMo make entertainment more accessible than ever.