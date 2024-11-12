Prosper Africa Tech for Trade Alliance Launches Request for Applications to Scale African Tech Solutions for Trade and Commerce

The Prosper Africa Tech for Trade Alliance is excited to announce a Request for Applications (RFA) from African companies with innovative, technology-driven solutions that can accelerate commerce and trade across the continent. This RFA seeks to identify scalable solutions that can address key challenges within Africa’s trade ecosystem, boosting economic integration and growth.

The Alliance encourages African entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses to apply, especially those with solutions that can streamline trade processes, expand market reach, and connect African businesses to international markets. Eligible applicants should propose solutions with demonstrable impact, scalability, and a clear pathway toward future financing and investment.

Applicants are encouraged to work closely with Alliance partners to enhance the impact and reach of their solutions, leveraging shared expertise to maximize growth and sustainability.

“We’re thrilled to support African tech innovators whose solutions have the potential to transform commerce and trade across the continent. By collaborating with our partners, selected applicants will receive vital resources to expand their solutions, drive trade efficiencies, and support Africa’s role in the global digital economy,” said Lisa Walker, Managing Director of Africa Operations, Prosper Africa.

Applications are open now, and interested companies are encouraged to submit proposals by December 20th: RFA. This initiative underscores the Alliance’s commitment to drive trade and investment between the U.S. and Africa by fostering African-led innovation, job creation, economic diversification through transformative digital solutions, and to support Africa’s digital transformation.

Source: Prosper Africa