MTN Zambia Launches “Spin a Wheel” Campaign to Promote the Disposal of E-waste in an Environmental Way 

MTN Zambia, a leader in promoting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking “Spin A Wheel” campaign. This initiative aims to revolutionize consumer engagement by integrating an environmentally acceptable way of disposing E-waste while raising awareness on the importance to conserve the environment.

The “Spin A Wheel” campaign encourages customers to spin a wheel at our Cairo Road retail store every time they take their electronic waste material to the store. Each spin corresponds to the quantity of material brought to the store towards environmental conservation, social equity, or educational initiatives. Participants will stand a chance to win MTN Zambia collateral every time they spin a wheel.

“We are excited to introduce the ‘Spin A Wheel’ campaign as part of our commitment to sustainability and social impact,” said Mr Abbad Reda, MTN Zambia Chief Executive Officer in Lusaka today. “This campaign embodies our belief that small actions can create significant change. By engaging our community and customers in a fun and interactive way, we hope to foster a culture of conscious consumption and philanthropy.”

MTN Zambia has partnered with Tch-Ewaste which has invested in E-waste recycling facility ensuring continued growth and development of additional satellite SMEs in strategic outlying areas through the country for collection, sorting and light dismantling of e-waste. The campaign not only encourages individual participation but also educates customers about the importance of ESG criteria in their disposing off e-waste decisions.

Key features of the “Spin A Wheel” campaign include:

Interactive Engagement: MTN Zambia customers can actively participate in supporting causes they care about by simply spinning taking their E-waste to our Cairo Road retail store in the Central Business Centre.

Educational Content: Informational resources on ESG principles and the impact of consumer choices on the environment and society.

Impactful Partnerships: Collaboration with trusted organizations to amplify the campaign’s reach and effectiveness.

The “Spin A Wheel” campaign is part of E-waste campaign with a broader strategy to integrate sustainability into mainstream consumer culture. By empowering individuals to make a positive difference through everyday actions, it aims to set a new standard for corporate responsibility and community engagement.

Source: MTN Zambia