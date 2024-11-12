MTN Zambia Launches Affordable Alola 4G Smartphone to Boost Digital Inclusion

MTN Zambia proudly launched the Alola 4G smartphone in Chawama, Lusaka on 9th November 2024, with the esteemed presence of the Minister of Ministry of Technology & Science Zambia, Hon. Felix Mutati (MP), and ZICTA Acting Director General, Collins Mbulo. This affordable device, priced at just K695, is designed to make modern connectivity accessible to all Zambians.

The Alola 4G smartphone comes with 3GB of free data per month for three months, 32GB of storage, dual SIM capability, a 2500mAh long-lasting battery, and access to a wide range of apps on the Android store.

MTN Zambia CEO Abbad Reda emphasized that the Alola 4G smartphone is part of MTN’s mission to bridge the digital divide and provide more Zambians with access to digital services. Collins Mbulo highlighted that this initiative aligns with ZICTA’s goals of promoting secure, affordable, and quality devices to empower more Zambians to explore the digital world.

Hon. Felix Mutati praised MTN’s commitment to digital inclusion, saying it supports the government’s broader vision of economic growth through technological access.

The Alola 4G smartphone is now available at all MTN Zambia service centers nationwide for just K695.