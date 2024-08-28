Liquid Intelligent Technologies and CNC 360 Sign MoU for Capacity Building and Digital Transformation

Liquid Intelligent Technologies and CNC 360 have taken a significant step toward empowering Zambia’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in collaboration with the Ministry of Medium and Small Enterprise Development. This partnership aims to bolster the capacity of SMEs across the country, focusing on enhancing their business capabilities through comprehensive training programs.

The MoU, signed by Mark Townsend, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, and James Chiwala, Acting CEO of CNC 360, with Kennedy Mumba representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Medium and Small Enterprise Development, marks the beginning of a strategic initiative to upskill Zambian SMEs. The collaboration will focus on equipping these enterprises with both hard and soft skills, ensuring they are better prepared to navigate the challenges of the modern business landscape.

A key aspect of this partnership is the emphasis on digital literacy and digital transformation. As the world becomes increasingly digital, the ability to leverage technology is critical for business success. SMEs participating in this program will gain essential digital skills, enabling them to enhance their operational efficiency, reach wider markets, and remain competitive in the evolving economic environment.

The collaboration underscores the commitment of Liquid Intelligent Technologies and CNC 360 to driving inclusive economic growth in Zambia. By working together with the Ministry, they aim to create a more robust SME sector that contributes significantly to the nation’s economic development. This initiative aligns with the government’s broader goals of fostering entrepreneurship, reducing unemployment, and promoting sustainable business practices across the country.

As this partnership unfolds, it is expected to bring tangible benefits to SMEs, setting a strong foundation for their growth and long-term success in Zambia’s digital economy.