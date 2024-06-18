IT-IQ and Ruckus Networks Launch Technology Partner Services in Zambia

IT-IQ, a leader in technology solutions and services, has officially made its debut in Zambia with a networking event hosted today. This marks It-IQ’s expansion from their origins in Gaborone, Botswana, where they have been at the forefront of technological innovation since their inception in 1999.

In picture( L-R): Vish Sethi, Managing Director of IT-IQ Zambia, Julian Daniels, Senior Systems Engineer at Ruckus Networks and Eric Kasungu, General Manager of IT-IQ Zambia.

The event, held in partnership with Ruckus Networks, showcased IT-IQ’s extensive range of offerings aimed at both individuals and businesses in Zambia, positioning it as a vital technology partner for companies looking to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.

“Expanding into Zambia marks an exciting milestone for It-IQ as we bring our innovative technology solutions to a vibrant and growing market. Our partnership with Ruckus Networks enhances our ability to provide cutting-edge, reliable, and scalable ICT solutions tailored to the unique needs of Zambian businesses. We are committed to empowering our clients with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age, ensuring their technology adoption aligns seamlessly with their business goals,’ said Vish Sethi, Managing Director of IT-IQ Zambia.

IT-IQ’s growth and success are rooted in its commitment to keeping pace with technological advancements and ensuring businesses adapt to these changes seamlessly. Their vision emphasizes the importance of clients’ technical adoption aligning with the evolving needs of their business and unique client requirements.

“We strive to make pioneering technology accessible and maintain the highest standards of professionalism,” said Eric Kasungu, IT-IQ Zambia General Manager. “Our partnerships with global industry leaders and our dedication to integrity and outstanding customer service allow our clients to focus on their core business growth while we handle their ICT needs.”

The elite partnership with Ruckus Networks, known for their purpose-driven networks, adds a robust dimension to IT-IQ’s service offerings. Ruckus Networks excels in creating networks that perform in challenging environments, leveraging AI and machine learning to ensure network assurance and enterprise-wide automation.

The company’s focus on providing tailored ICT solutions ensures that Zambian businesses, regardless of their size, can compete on a global scale.

“Ruckus Networks is thrilled to partner with IT-IQ to introduce our advanced networking solutions to Zambia,” stated Julian Daniels, Senior Systems Engineer at Ruckus Networks. “Our AI-driven cloud remote radio management and state-of-the-art WiFi technologies, including WiFi 6 and 7, will significantly enhance network performance and user experience in Zambia.”

The event highlighted IT-IQ’s diverse offerings, including:

Managed Services : Comprehensive support for IT infrastructure management to ensure seamless operations.

: Comprehensive support for IT infrastructure management to ensure seamless operations. Hardware and Software Solutions : Cutting-edge products tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses and individuals.

: Cutting-edge products tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses and individuals. Business Digitization : Innovative strategies to transition businesses into the digital age.

: Innovative strategies to transition businesses into the digital age. Training : Programs designed to equip clients with the necessary skills to leverage new technologies.

: Programs designed to equip clients with the necessary skills to leverage new technologies. ICT Solutions and Testing: End-to-end solutions and rigorous testing to ensure optimal performance and security.

This event marks a significant milestone for IT-IQ as it expands its footprint in Southern Africa, promising to deliver exceptional value and technological advancements to the Zambian market.

For more information about IT-IQ and its services, visit their official website at www.itiq.tech