Wentors Launches Wentors 2.0 to Advance Women in Technology Globally

Wentors, a leading organization dedicated to advancing women in technology, is proud to announce the launch of Wentors 2.0 – a transformative platform offering highly personalized mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities, and workforce development programs for women. Applications are now open year-round, with participants encouraged to apply by January 18, 2025 to take advantage of available scholarship opportunities. Wentors 2.0 aims to strengthen the global tech ecosystem by equipping women with the tools, guidance, and resources they need to excel.

The gender gap in technology continues to be a significant challenge, magnified by the rapid advancements in AI. Since its inception, Wentors has been dedicated to bridging this divide, impacting over 10,000 women and delivering more than 100,000 hours of mentorship to over 3,000 mentees. Now, as AI reshapes industries worldwide, Wentors 2.0 is stepping up with renewed focus and urgency to empower women to thrive in the evolving tech workforce and lead the way in closing the gap.

“With Wentors 2.0, we’re creating a world where women in tech feel seen, supported, and unstoppable,” said EduAbasi Chukwunweike, Founder of Wentors. “It’s about breaking barriers, unlocking potential, and showing every woman that she has what it takes to thrive. This is a movement you should watch out for, the future of women in technology starts here.”

Tailored for Every Career Stage

Wentors 2.0 offers two membership tiers designed to support participants at different stages of their careers:

Foundational Program: For beginners or aspiring tech professionals, and women transitioning into tech –

Monthly power sessions with senior tech leaders

Skill mastery through curated learning paths

LinkedIn profile optimization for professional visibility

Access to the Tech Innovators Network, fostering a supportive community

Pro Membership: For experienced professionals –

One-on-one mentorship with top industry professionals

Access to industry-recognized certifications

Advanced workshops on personal branding and networking strategies

Invitations to exclusive networking opportunities and events

Expanding Accessibility

Speaking at the program’s launch, Flapmax, a key AI development partner, emphasized its commitment to the initiative. “Skill mastery, certifications, and advanced bootcamps all offered by Wentors are the building blocks of thriving tech careers, and Wentors 2.0 delivers these in spades. We believe in this mission, which is why we are proud to offer scholarship opportunities to ensure greater accessibility for women everywhere.”

Inclusivity is at the core of Wentors 2.0, welcoming women from diverse backgrounds and varying levels of experience. The program pairs participants with mentors who align with their goals and career aspirations, delivering tailored learning experiences that boost confidence, nurture growth, and advance careers.

Applications Now Open

Applications for Wentors 2.0 are now open year-round, with participants encouraged to apply by January 18, 2025 to take advantage of available scholarships. While the program operates on a rolling basis, participants will join structured cohorts designed to maximize collaboration and learning opportunities.

To apply and for more information, visit https://premium.wentors.com