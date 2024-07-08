Huawei, Government to roll out 100 Smart Villages across Zambia

Huawei Technologies and the Government have signed an MoU to construct 100 smart villages across Zambia. This was revealed during the launch of the first ever Smart Village site in Muchila, NamwalaDistrict of Southern Province. The Smart Village has comein form of a mega-wats mini-solar grid which is powering a local school, a clinic and surrounding teacher’s houses, as well as a rural–star telecommunication tower erected on site to provide mobile and internet connectivity to the area.

Speaking during the launch and MoU signing ceremony aimed at replication Muchila Smart Viallge project to other parts of the country, Republican President Hakainde Hichilema commended Huawei for launching the Smart Village Project which he described as an initial mere dream which has now been realized in Muchila. He also extended his gratitude to the Chinese Government and its entities for real results that have delivered to the people of Zambia.

He explained that the government wants to better the lives of rural people and that the government is delighted to note that at least 100 more villages will be turned into smart villages. The President revealed that during his visit to China, he requested that a smart village should first come to Muchilaand that it has happened as requested.

“We have already heard that the project which has happened here will happen in 100 more villages, and this is wonderful really. Lt me acknowledge that this is a bad year because there is drought but this installation will help mitigate power challenges” he said.

Meanwhile, the Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China in Zambia, Mr. Wang Sheng commended the government and Huawei for the milestone attained. The ambassador said the Smart Village Project is another example of the commitment of the Chinese government and Chinese companies, represented by Huawei Technologies, to implementing the outcomes of the state visit and increasing the depth and breadth of our partnership.

He explained that the project will bring a lot of benefits to the people of Muchila.

“After completion of the first phase, the Smart Village Project is expected to provide electricity and internet access to one hundred villages and create more than five thousand new jobs. It will offer a Chinese solution to four hundred thousand villagers who have limited access to electricity, medical treatment or employment. He said.

Speaking at the same event, Huawei Vice president for Sub-Saharan Africa Region, Phil Li explained the significance of the project, saying connectivity is what collectively drives people to a better future. He explained that connectivity and digital transforming is essential, because it always delivers the most needed solutions to the people.

He commended the government for the support and revealed that Huawei was committed to replicating the model.

“In fact, this Smart Village is paving the way for our proposed 100 villages project, where we intend to connect many other villages using this similar model, thereby accelerating digitalization in Zambia” he said.

During his state visit to China in September 2023, President Hakainde Hichilema visited Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen, where an MoU on strengthening Digital Partnerships was signed. Part of the MoU emphasized on mutual collaborations on accelerating digital transformationat all levels.