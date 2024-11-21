How Mukuru is reshaping aid disbursements, payroll and bulk commercial payments in Malawi and Zimbabwe

Mukuru is a leading next-generation financial services platform that offers affordable and reliable financial services to a customer base of over 16 million people across Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company’s dedication to building a strong, reliable, and resilient financial payments infrastructure is transforming the landscape of commercial and aid payments through its Enterprise Payments Platform (EPP).

Challenges and Solutions: This case study explores how Mukuru’s EPP addresses the challenges associated with aid disbursements, payroll, and commercial transactions in underserved communities. EPP provides a secure, efficient, and cost-effective solution for collections and bulk payments, enhancing transparency and reducing transaction costs.

Key Benefits of EPP:

Instant payouts: Funds reach beneficiaries instantly through cash collection points or digital wallets.

Traceability: Full transaction tracking for enhanced transparency.

Competitive fees: Lower costs benefit both businesses and nonprofits.

Extensive network: Mukuru's branches, booths, mobile disbursement teams, and partner locations provide exceptional reach.

Security: Advanced technology ensures secure transactions.

Advanced technology ensures secure transactions. Flexibility: EPP caters to aid, commercial, and social grant distribution needs.

Success Stories:

Malawi: Mukuru partnered with CADECOM National Office for emergency flood relief, reaching 4,520 households. They also support Yamba Malawi, providing stipends to teenage mothers.

Zimbabwe: Partnerships with UNICEF, IOM, and WFP ensure efficient delivery of essential funds. Mukuru also facilitates payments for cotton and tobacco farmers through partnerships with Cottco and Premier Tobacco Auction Floors.

Mukuru’s EPP is redefining bulk payments and aid distribution. With its vast network and proven ability to reach remote areas, Mukuru continues to drive financial inclusion while streamlining bulk payments, reducing costs, and improving traceability and accountability.

For further details, please download the full case study here.