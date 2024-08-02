FNB Zambia Partners with Zambia National STEM Foundation to Empower Students in STEM

FNB Zambia has partnered with the Zambia National STEM Foundation to empower pupils and students in fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics with the technical skills and knowledge of coding, to build their capabilities for developing computer programs and other IT-related products. The bank has invested k350,000 into the Zambia National STEM Foundation to support these activities in the first cohort and purchase of equipment for the hub.

Speaking at the event FNB Zambia CEO Ms Kapumpe Chola said, “At FNB Zambia, we believe in the power of education and innovation to transform lives and communities. Our partnership with the Zambia National STEM Foundation is a testament to this belief. By supporting the STEM Foundation Hub, we aim to empower students with essential technical skills and the knowledge of coding, enabling them to develop computer programs and other IT-related products. This initiative is perfectly aligned with our commitment to creating a better world, and to empowering our communities with innovative solutions that have a positive impact on their lives” she added.

The Founder and Executive Director of Zambia National STEM Foundation Mr Michelo Moonga explained that this partnership represents a monumental step forward in their mission to massify and enhance the uptake of STEM education across the nation. “Through the generous support and funding from FNB Zambia, we have been able to establish state-of-the-art facilities, including a fully equipped computer lab dedicated to coding and programming and cross-cutting edge robotics and electronics laboratory”, he added.

FNB Zambia Chief Transformation and Operating Officer, Lukonde Kasonde shared his enthusiasm on being a part of initiatives that support the Government in driving advancements in science and technology. “We look forward to the full utilisation of the Hub and seeing great works coming out of there to grow the young innovators and entrepreneurs that will use the Hub. We are confident that this will create meaningful impact in not only their lives but of also for the nation at large”, he concluded.

This partnership between FNB Zambia and the Zambia National STEM Foundation represents a shared commitment to advancing STEM education and empowering the next generation of Zambian innovators. Through this initiative, students will gain invaluable skills and experiences, preparing them to contribute to the country’s technological and economic development.

Source: FNB Zambia