Empowering Women in Business: The 2024 Absa InspireMe Conference Returns!
Absa recently announced that the #AbsaInspireMe Conference is back, bigger and better. Launched in 2021, the Absa InspireMe Conference is part of Absa Bank’s women banking proposition. It aims to gather influential female business leaders to share ideas and initiate transformation in women-owned businesses across the continent. This initiative has brought together local, continental, and global business titans with expansive accomplishments to deliberate on business, leadership, and women-related matters. The goal is to inspire confidence and hope, strengthening and uplifting women-led SMEs to excel in their respective fields.
The conference, organized annually, provides a platform for access to information, market linkages, business-to-business networking, and mentorship. It helps women SMEs become stronger leaders and build resilient generational businesses. Over the past three years, it has brought together over 5,000 women from Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, and Kenya.
Apart from the knowledge sharing and inspirational sessions, participants will have the opportunity to exhibit their products and services; and embark on industry-specific visits in Kenya.
Mark your calendars for 18 to 19 June 2024 and register now at https://forms.office.com/r/E6dPsdyP3Y.