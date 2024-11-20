Zambia and Zimbabwe Forge New Path Towards Energy Resilience and Sustainability

In a significant move towards regional energy collaboration, Hon. Makozo Chikote, Zambia’s Minister of Energy, and Hon. General (Retired) Dr. Constantino Chiwenga, Vice President of Zimbabwe, delivered key addresses at the inaugural Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit, held at the Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls. The event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders from both countries to discuss strategies for promoting energy independence, fostering renewable energy development, and enhancing energy security across Southern Africa.

Promoting Energy Independence and Sustainability

Hon. Chikote underscored Zambia’s commitment to diversifying its energy mix to reduce reliance on hydroelectric power. He highlighted the impact of recent droughts that exposed vulnerabilities in Zambia’s energy infrastructure and emphasized the need for immediate and long-term solutions.

“We are at a critical juncture in our country’s energy and mining sectors. The demand for electricity and resources continues to grow, and it is imperative that we adopt forward-thinking strategies to meet these challenges head-on. The time has come for us to embrace innovation, sustainability, and collaboration in order to create a more resilient and prosperous future for Zambia.”

He added, “As a country, we developed the first-ever Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) in December 2023, which serves as a blueprint for Zambia’s energy development in generation, transmission, and distribution. The IRP identifies key focus areas to support the economy and position Zambia as the energy hub in Southern Africa. To achieve this vision, the Government of Zambia, in partnership with key stakeholders and industry players, is implementing a range of policies and projects aimed at promoting Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and driving the development of a more diversified and sustainable energy mix. As you may all be aware, Zambia experienced a severe drought that led to historically low water levels in its major reservoir dams, highlighting the vulnerability of an energy system overly dependent on hydroelectric power. In response to this crisis, the Government of Zambia has implemented a series of measures to address the challenges in the short, medium, and long term.”

Collaboration for Regional Growth

Hon. Chiwenga highlighted the shared challenges and opportunities in the energy sectors of both nations. He emphasized that regional cooperation, as exemplified by the management of the Kariba Dam and plans for the Batoka Gorge Hydropower Project, was crucial for achieving energy resilience and economic growth.

“Our nations are blessed with abundant resources, yet energy access remains a challenge for many rural communities. By prioritizing renewable energy projects, such as floating solar and pumped storage on the Zambezi River, we can secure a sustainable energy future while driving industrial growth,” stated Hon. Chiwenga.

“At this summit, we must commit to finding innovative solutions that increase investment in both on-grid and off-grid energy systems. We must harness the power of new technologies, such as solar mini-grids, energy storage systems, and smart grids, to bring electricity to even the remotest corners of our countries. We cannot afford to leave anyone behind. Access to energy is not a luxury; it is a fundamental right that underpins education, healthcare, agriculture, and job creation. By expanding energy access, we are laying the foundation for sustainable development that benefits every Zimbabwean and Zambian,” he added.

The Vice President added that discussion about energy is incomplete without addressing the critical infrastructure needed to support the vision, “To facilitate cross-border electricity trade and regional integration, we must prioritize modernizing our power transmission and distribution networks. Strengthening interconnections between our two countries and with our neighbors will improve grid reliability and ensure that electricity reaches where it is needed most.”

Key Initiatives and Investments

Both leaders affirmed their nations’ commitment to:

Accelerating renewable energy projects, including large-scale solar farms and wind energy initiatives.

Upgrading energy infrastructure, focusing on modern transmission and distribution networks.

Leveraging public-private partnerships to attract investments for major projects like Batoka Gorge and Devil’s Gorge.

Exploring innovative financing mechanisms with regional and international partners to scale energy solutions.

Path Forward

The Zimbabwe Minister of Energy and Power Development, Honourable Edgar Moyo said, “We are committed to creating an attractive energy investment destination by leveraging innovative and prand profitable renewable energy solutions to achieve universal access targets. Our focus areas include:

Grid Modernization: Upgrading our transmission and distribution infrastructure to improve efficiency, reliability, and resilience.

Enhancing electrification rates, particularly in rural areas, through decentralized energy solutions and off-grid technologies. Regional Cooperation: Strengthening energy trade and collaboration with neighboring countries to promote regional energy security. We recognize the critical role of the private sector in driving energy development and invite investors to partner with us in unlocking Zimbabwe's energy potential. Together, let us harness the power of renewable energy to fuel our economic growth, improve livelihoods, and protect our environment."

This landmark summit sets the stage for deeper collaboration between Zambia and Zimbabwe, signaling a unified commitment to achieving sustainable energy access for all.