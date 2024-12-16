Emirates comes on top again with multiple accolades at the 2024 World Travel Awards and World Travel Tech Awards

Emirates has taken home multiple gongs at the World Travel Awards 2024, including ‘World’s Leading Airline – First Class,’ ‘World’s Leading Airline – Brand,’ ‘World’s Leading Airline – Inflight Entertainment’ and ‘World’s Leading Airline – Rewards Programme.’ The airline was also recognised as ‘Best Airline App Worldwide’ and ‘Best Airline App in the Middle East’ at the World Travel Tech Awards 2024.

The world’s largest international airline is on a roll this year, recently winning top honours at the ‘ULTRAs 2024,’ ‘Telegraph Travel,’ ‘Forbes Travel Guide’s Air Travel Awards;’ and has also ranked as a 2025 APEX World Class Airline.

The ceremony was held at the Savoy Palace in Madeira, Portugal. David Quinto, Emirates’ Country Manager in Portugal accepted the awards on behalf of Emirates. The World Travel Awards (WTA) is one of the industry’s most prestigious events – acknowledging, rewarding and celebrating excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. The World Travel Tech Awards recognises and celebrates excellence in travel technology.

Emirates is focused on consistently delivering the best service, continually investing to elevate the onboard experience, and launching industry-first concepts to expand the ecosystem of loyalty, including:

Rolling out 36 fully refurbished aircraft (26 A380s and 10 Boeing 777s) with new interiors that include highly lauded Premium Economy as part of its multi-billion dollar retrofit programme.

Emirates’ First-Class experience continues to set the industry benchmark for excellence with fully enclosed private suites, ‘dine on demand’ service, and A380 Shower Spa. The airline recently enhanced its wine in the sky experience with the launch ‘L’art du vin’ – a bespoke wine course for cabin crew to serve customers even better with acclaimed wines and rare vintages.

Emirates recently expanded its already vast inflight entertainment catalogue, collaborating with Spotify – the world’s most popular audio-streaming subscription service – to offer customers a wide array of podcasts and playlists in the sky.

Emirates Skywards’ 33 million members worldwide ‘earn better’ and ‘spend better’ with more than 200 brand partnerships, ranging from airlines, hotels, and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards attracts more than 120,000 new members every month who redeem Miles on a range of fantastic rewards including flight tickets and upgrades on Emirates, flights with partner airlines, hotel stays, gift cards, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours, and money can’t buy experiences.

Emirates continues to enhance its digital experiences and integrate new technologies to make the travel experience even more seamless for customers. Recognized for offering the best functionality, user experience and a range of features – the Emirates app offers customers real-time flight updates, baggage tracking, an airport map guide, a chance to explore all fleet cabins in 3D, and the option to create bespoke playlists ahead of the flight. Earlier this year, Emirates was ranked top 3 in an independent benchmarking report of airline websites by Catchpoint, where Emirates.com was recognized as the only website to fall within the recommended page load time (total time for a page to fully display to a visitor) of under 5 seconds.

For more information or to book tickets, visit emirates.com. Tickets can also be booked on Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.