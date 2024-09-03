Emerald Finance partners with Airtel Money to unveil Ka’Starta Loan services 

Emerald Finance Limited has partnered with Airtel Mobile Commerce Ltd (Airtel Money) to launch a digital micro term loan product ‘Ka’Starta Loan’ on the Airtel Money platform. The Loan service is designed to drive financial inclusion and provide affordable access to credit for Airtel Money subscribers in Zambia.

The Ka’Starta micro loan aims to empower millions of Zambians by bridging the gap between traditional financial services and the underserved population, offering a seamless and accessible solution for instant access to loans via mobile phone. This partnership marks another significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance digital financial services in Zambia.

Speaking at the launch of the new loan service, Emerald Finance Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kabeke Mulenga, CEO of Emerald Finance Limited, expressed his excitement over the collaboration.

“At Emerald Finance, we believe in the power of financial inclusion as a catalyst for economic growth and financial freedom. Our partnership with Airtel Mobile Commerce Zambia is a strategic move to ensure that affordable credit is available to everyone, regardless of their location or income level. Together, we are making it possible for more Zambians to access the financial resources they need to thrive,” Mulenga said.

Adding: “We are excited to partner with Airtel Zambia to bring the Ka’Starta loan product to all qualifying Airtel Mobile Money subscribers. This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision to enhance financial inclusion and empower Zambians to achieve their economic goals. By leveraging digital channels, we are simplifying access to credit and fostering entrepreneurial growth across the nation.”

Echoing these sentiments, Airtel Mobile Commerce Country Director Mr Andrew Chuma emphasized the importance of the partnership in driving financial inclusion in the country.

“This partnership with Emerald Finance Limited is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions that meet the needs of all Zambians. With this micro-term loan product, we are breaking down barriers to access to credit and empowering our customers to achieve their financial goals and aspirations. This is more than just a product; it is a step towards a more inclusive digital economy.”

The micro-term loan product offers Airtel customers the ability to access small, short-term loans directly through their mobile phones, with flexible repayment terms designed to suit their needs. This service is available to all Airtel customers who meet the eligibility criteria, providing a quick, convenient, and secure way to obtain credit without the need for traditional banking infrastructure.

Source: Emerald Finance