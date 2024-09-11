DigiTax Expands to Zambia, Bringing Proven e-Invoicing Solutions to Support Tax Compliance

DigiTax, a leading eTIMS compliance solution provider by Namiri Technology Limited, announced its expansion into the Zambian market. This strategic move comes in response to Zambia’s recent adoption of electronic invoicing regulations to enhance government revenue collection.

DigiTax enters Zambia following the enactment of the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Act No. 27 of 2023 and related regulations. The company aims to help Zambian businesses comply with new Smart Invoice requirements effective July 1, 2024. DigiTax is well-positioned to support companies in Zambia with its expertise in e-invoicing systems and compliance solutions. With a proven track record of success in the Kenyan market, the company is poised to bring the same excellence and support to Zambian businesses.

DigiTax’s solution offers a seamless system-to-system integration with existing business management systems, POS Dashboard, compliance with Zambia Revenue Authority regulations, and a proven track record of supporting businesses through similar transitions.

They have appointed Gilbert Hlucwayo Lungu as Country Manager for its new Zambian operations. This strategic hire comes as DigiTax expands its services to support Zambian businesses with Smart Invoice compliance.

Gilbert brings 15 years of senior management experience in B2B sales across various technology sectors, including computer software and hardware, corporate Internet, telecommunications, and financial technology. His appointment underscores DigiTax’s commitment to building a strong local presence and delivering exceptional service to Zambian businesses.

Gilbert has had an impressive career with key highlights including roles such as Sales and Marketing Manager at MTN Business Zambia, National Enterprise Sales Manager at MTN, Head of Enterprise Sales at Airtel Zambia, Country Manager at Cellulant Zambia, and Commercial Consultant for Hobbiton Technologies Limited, a local fintech company.

Gilbert’s industry leadership extends beyond his corporate roles. He served as the founding chairman of the Payments Association of Zambia (FINTECH association) for three years. He is also a member of the Institute of Directors Zambia and an associate member of the Zambia Institute of Marketing.

Zambian businesses interested in learning more about DigiTax’s Smart Invoice compliance solutions can visit 2m.digitax.tech or contact info@namiri /+260770295201