Africa Tech Festival 2024 Showcases Women Tech and Telecoms Leaders, Aims to Positively Impact Africa’s ICT Gender Gap

When the 27th edition of Africa Tech Festival kicks off on 12 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa, the spotlight will be on the exceptional women shaping the future of technology and telecoms in Africa. With August marking the celebration of Women’s Month in the host country, the event will proudly showcase many of the women leaders driving growth and innovation across the sector.

Taking place from 12 to 14 November, Africa Tech Festival2024 incorporates AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite, and The AI Summit Cape Town, which will welcome a cumulative 15,000 visitors, more than 400 speakers, and over300 exhibitors as it explores enterprise tech innovation and disruption across key sectors such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud and data centres, and green ICT.

As the continent’s leading platform for technology innovators, specialists, and thought leaders, Africa Tech Festival 2024’s agenda includes several prominent female leaders who are making a significant contribution to the industry. Their expertise and insights will provide invaluable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities within the sector.

Key speakers include:

• Faith Burn , Chief Information Officer , Energy and Utilities , Eskom Holdings SOC

• Nollie Maoto , Group Compliance Chief Data and Analytics Officer , FirstRand

• Kerissa Varma , CISO , Vodacom Group

• Funke Opeke , CEO , MainOne

• Mary Mahuma , CIO, Southern Africa , Philip Morris

• Motunrayo Opayinka, Founder and CEO, Womenovate

“Africa Tech Festival provides the continent’s tech ecosystems with a unique platform from which to collaborate and drive positive change. Building a more inclusive, sustainable world means uniting the world’s most inspirational founders, business leaders, policymakers, investors, and rising stars, so we are delighted to see so many inspirational female tech executives featured in this year’s speaker line-up. As we celebrate Women’s Month, we look forward to their unique insights and contributions,” said Informa’s James Williams, Event Director of Africa Tech Festival.

Organisers are confident that the presence of these female industry leaders at Africa Tech Festival will provide impetus to efforts by the industry to be more inclusive, highlighting the opportunities available to women in various sectors, providing insights for women wishing to embark on tech and telecoms careers, and showcasing the successes and contributions of women making their mark within the industry.

“Events such as Africa Tech Festival provide a platform for women to network and to gain exposure to more accomplished women in tech. These role models provide inspiration to women starting out in their careers that they can break the glass ceiling,” said Funke Opeke, CEO, MainOne, who will be participating in the ‘Big Tech and Telcos: Collaborating on Digital Infrastructure Investment’ keynote panels.

Speaking on the importance of mentorship for women entering the industry, Mary Mahuma, CIO, Southern Africa, Philip Morris said, “As a female industry leader, I see mentorship as a necessary reminder of our social responsibility to be empathetic, driven, inclusive, and resilient leaders. I am fortunate to have a female mentor who has significantly influenced my leadership style, thinking, and understanding of corporate dynamics and culture.” Mary will be a panellist on the ‘Nurturing Talent and Bridging Skills Gap: Building a Future-Ready Workforce in the Age of AI’ panel.

“Women’s contributions are significantly transforming the telecoms and technology landscape in Africa through innovation, leadership, and advocacy. Their contributions are not only advancing the industry but also driving social and economic development across the continent. By fostering innovation, supporting entrepreneurship, and advocating for inclusive policies, these women are transforming the tech landscape in Africa,” added Motunrayo Opayinka, Founder and CEO, Womenovate. Motunrayo will share her insights on the ‘Educational Equity Through AI: Tools for Advancing Education in Underserved Areas’ panel.

In addition, EQL:LOUNGE creates a space for women in tech to connect directly, and engage in meaningful dialogue, with high-calibre speakers in intimate settings hosting panel discussions, keynote addresses, and fireside chats. Taking place the evening before the event opens, InspiringFifty Africa is a prestigious awards ceremony focusing on recognising the top fifty women making significant strides within the African tech ecosystem.

