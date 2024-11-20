Digital Education to Power Africa’s Next Economic Boom: Youth Must View Themselves as Business Owners, Not Job-seekers

With broadband internet access in Africa steadily growing from 26% to 36% between 2019 and 2022, and with internet penetration in Southern Africa reaching 73.1% by January 2024, Africa’s digital landscape has shifted rapidly. But, for Africa to truly unlock its economic potential, internet access must go beyond connectivity and embrace digital education and innovation, says Daniel Novitzkas, Chairman of Specn0.

“In South Africa, where vast rural areas still lack educational resources, digital education can bridge critical gaps,” explains Novitzkas. “Imagine a world where students in remote regions gain access to high-quality online courses, teachers can access modern teaching techniques, and community members acquire skills to pursue entrepreneurial ventures. This isn’t a dream; it’s an attainable reality if we continue investing in South Africa’s digital infrastructure.”

Improving digital infrastructure across the continent, and not just South Africa, could bring transformative benefits, empowering rural communities to participate in the global economy. With accessible digital education, citizens could build businesses, gain essential digital skills, and create employment opportunities locally. This could kickstart a powerful wave of community-led economic development and entrepreneurial innovation across Africa, fostering a new culture of self-determination, autonomy and self-reliance.

“With tools like online courses and digital platforms, even a local artisan can become a business owner, with the skills to compete in markets previously out of reach,” Novitzkas notes. “We can envision communities that aren’t just consumers of technology but creators, producers, and entrepreneurs who add unique value to the global economy.”

For Novitzkas, the vision for Africa is similar to Estonia’s path to a vibrant startup ecosystem, which has nurtured a wave of ‘unicorns’—startups valued at over $1 billion. With the right investments in digital education, Africa could produce its own herd of “unicorns” born from the continent, providing African solutions to global problems. “This shift,” says Novitzkas, “would position Africa as more than just a destination for safari tourists, but as a global hub of innovation and unique digital solutions.”

Digital education is more than a tool for economic growth; it has a cultural role as well. Connecting communities to global networks could foster knowledge exchange, allowing local stories, traditions, and indigenous knowledge to be shared with the world. “Digital platforms offer a unique way to preserve and share African cultural heritage, as well as modern innovations. In doing so, we strengthen our identities and build respect for our traditions,” says Novitzkas.

By expanding digital access, educators, too, gain from resources and training, enabling them to implement innovative teaching methods that improve the quality of education within their communities. Students in the most remote corners of the country can access quality training and education without leaving their homes. According to Novitzkas, “With digital education, there’s no reason anyone in South Africa should be left behind. It’s a tool that breaks down barriers—whether they’re geographic, economic, or cultural.”

The impact on African economies could be profound. Digital education equips rural communities with the resources needed to thrive in a globalized environment. Remote areas gain access to global markets, which can lead to enhanced local productivity and economic diversity, breaking a dependence on tourism as the primary economic driver. With a startup ecosystem, Africa could become a provider of globally competitive, Africa-centered products and services.

In a world where digital tools are at our fingertips, Novitzkas emphasizes that Africa’s digital journey is far from impossible: “We have the infrastructure, we have the talent, and most importantly, we have the drive. The next step is to ensure that digital education and innovation are priorities across the continent. With this focus, we can build a future where African businesses are not only sustainable but thrive on the global stage.”

