Celebrating Excellence: Mpeza Mbewe and Esnart Zulu-Sikazwe Shine at the Inaugural Sales Conference and Awards

In a powerful display of leadership and excellence in Zambia’s technology sector, two remarkable women have been recognized for their outstanding contributions at the recently held inaugural Sales Conference and Awards by the Zambia Institute of Marketing. Mpeza Mbewe, Head of Marketing and PR at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, and Esnart Zulu-Sikazwe, Head of Sales at Infratel, emerged as top winners, each clinching prestigious awards in their respective fields.

Mpeza Mbewe: A Trailblazer in Internet Service Marketing

Mpeza Mbewe, a seasoned marketing and communications expert with over 20 years of experience, was awarded the Top Salesperson of The Year – Internet Providers. Her professional journey has been marked by significant roles across various industries, including PwC, DHL, Kara Counselling, BancABC (now Atlas Mara), MTN, and her current role at Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

At MTN Zambia, Mpeza managed an SME portfolio, gaining deep insights into the challenges small and medium enterprises face in reaching their target audiences. Her success in this area earned her several accolades, including a group award for the best-performing SME business unit. Transitioning to Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Mpeza focused on mainstream marketing, where she has been instrumental in promoting the company’s brand.

Mpeza’s dedication to enabling businesses to articulate their brand narrative, not just for sales but to provide stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the business journey, has set her apart. She holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, an Advanced Diploma in Business Administration from ABE, and a Master’s Degree from Regent Business School in South Africa, along with qualifications in International Relations and Communication.

Esnart Zulu-Sikazwe: An Authority in Telecommunications Sales

Esnart Zulu-Sikazwe, another industry luminary, was honored with the Top Salesperson of The Year – Telecommunications award. With over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing within the telecommunications industry, Esnart has established herself as a leader in her field. Her career has included roles such as Regional Enterprise Sales Manager, Service Delivery Manager, Corporate Sales Senior Manager, and now, Head of Sales at Infratel.

Esnart’s expertise spans a wide range of domains, including Sales Automation Force, CRM Tool utilization, Client Management, Client Onboarding, and Financial Reporting, covering Profitability, Cashflow, and ROI Analysis. Her ability to retain existing customers, optimize revenues from key corporate accounts, and enhance customer satisfaction has been pivotal in her success.

A committed advocate for customer service excellence, Esnart has overseen services marketing and community engagement initiatives aimed at boosting awareness in key areas. Her accomplishments include managing a customer database to streamline follow-up procedures and contributing to precise revenue forecasts for corporate budgets.

Esnart holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Lusaka, a Bachelor of Business Administration from Cavendish University, and qualifications in International Relations, Project Management, and Sales.

A Bright Future for Women in Tech

The recognition of Mpeza Mbewe and Esnart Zulu-Sikazwe at the Zambia Institute of Marketing Awards is not just a personal triumph for these outstanding women but also a significant milestone for women in tech in Zambia. Their achievements highlight the critical role that women play in shaping the future of the technology and telecommunications industries in the country.

As Zambia continues to advance in its digital transformation journey, the leadership and innovation demonstrated by Mpeza and Esnart will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of women leaders in the tech space. Their success stories serve as a reminder of the power of dedication, expertise, and a passion for excellence in driving the industry forward.