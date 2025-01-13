Call for Applications: Join the timbuktoo Minetech Accelerator Programme

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the timbuktoo Africa Innovation Foundation, and National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research (NISIR) are excited to announce the timbuktoo MineTech Accelerator Programme, a transformative initiative of the timbuktoo MineTech Hub designed to drive innovation in mining technology, empower start-ups, and scale transformative technologies in the African mining sector.

The timbuktoo MineTech Hub is a first of its kind on the African Continent with a focus on reimagining the mining industry through the empowerment of youth-led startups. The Accelerator Programme provides access to networks, high tech products, and financial resources. Through the Accelerator Programme, the timbuktoo initiative aims to foster sustainability and operational efficiency, unlocking new opportunities for socio-economic development across the continent.

Key Funding and Call for Applications

The timbuktoo MineTech Accelerator Programme aims to identify and support innovative mining-tech start-ups from across Africa, focusing on tech-enabled solutions that revolutionise the mining industry. The selected start-ups will receive access to mentorship, funding, and link to global networks, enabling them to scale and implement cutting-edge solutions that address critical challenges in the sector. For the second phase of the programme, the selected start-ups will each receive $25,000 in equity-free funding, enabling them to refine their solutions and scale their businesses.

Applications for this opportunity open from January 9, 2025, and close on February 13, 2025. Startups across Africa are encouraged to apply and contribute to transforming the mining and technology landscape.

“The timbuktoo MineTech Accelerator Programme reflects our dedication to addressing critical challenges in Africa’s mining sector while empowering local talent,” said James Wakiaga, Resident Representative of UNDP Zambia. “This initiative not only fosters innovation but also provides vital financial and mentorship support for start-ups that will shape the future of sustainable mining.”

The Chief Executive Officer of NISIR, Dr. Henry Kambafwile, further emphasised the transformative potential of the MineTech Accelerator programme, noting “This programme is more than just an opportunity for start-ups—it’s a catalyst for reshaping Africa’s mining sector with technology and innovation at its core. By empowering Africa’s brightest minds, we are positioning the continent as a leader in sustainable and ethical mining practices.”

Programme Objectives

The MineTech Accelerator Programme seeks to achieve the following key objectives:

Promote Innovation : Develop cutting-edge technologies that enhance mining operations.

Support and Scale Startups : Accelerate the growth and investment readiness of emerging ventures in mining technology.

Enhance Capacity : Equip entrepreneurs with essential skills through targeted workshops and mentorship.

: Equip entrepreneurs with essential skills through targeted workshops and mentorship. Foster Collaboration : Build partnerships among industry leaders, investors, regulators, and academia.

Drive Economic Growth : Contribute to regional socio-economic development through technology-driven advancements.

Programme Scope and Activities

The initiative unfolds in several strategic phases to provide comprehensive support for start-ups:

Recruitment and Bootcamp : Start-ups from across Africa will be selected via outreach, partnerships, and community engagement. The 4-week bootcamp broken down as 2-weeks in person and 2-weeks virtual will include:

Problem definition exercises

Prototype development and personas

Business modelling and market validation

Pitch development workshops

Start-ups will refine problem statements, map target markets, and align their solutions with industry needs.

Acceleration Phase : After the bootcamp, the selected start-ups will advance to a tailored acceleration phase, with the opportunity to be awarded $25,000 in equity-free funding. Participants will gain access to mentorship, market opportunities, product refinement, and strategic guidance. timbuktoo MineTech Hub : The Hub hosted at NISIR will facilitate collaboration with regulators, mining corporations, and innovation hubs across Africa. Outreach activities will engage a wide range of stakeholders through webinars, social media campaigns, and curated events. Post-Grant Support : The programme will offer post-grant support to ensure start-ups have the resources and guidance they need to continue growing, scale their solutions, and drive impact.

Eligibility and Focus Areas

Start-ups applying to the programme must meet the following criteria:

Founders must be nationals of an African Union member state and be domiciled in Africa. • Start-ups must address mining industry challenges using technology-based solutions. • The programme strongly encourages applications from women, persons with disabilities, and marginalised groups.

Focus areas for the MineTech Accelerator include:

Waste management and efficient mineral recovery.

Data visualization and interpretation.

Drone applications and surveying.

Sustainability-focused mining innovations.

Join the Movement

Start-ups in the mining and technology sectors are encouraged to seize this opportunity to redefine the African mining ecosystem. With substantial funding and support available, the programme promises to nurture transformative innovations and drive sustainable economic growth.

For more information about the timbuktoo MineTech Hub and to submit an application, click this link.