Bayobab Zambia Collaborates with ZICTA to Donate Computers

In a significant step towards enhancing digital education in rural communities, Bayobab Zambia in collaboration with the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) donated computers to Greenacres Primary and Secondary School in Kalomo on 11 October 2024. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and empower students with access to technology.

Officiating the event, the Guest of Honour, Mr Daniel Chilekwa representing the Director Universal Access on behalf of ZICTA stated in his speech that, this donation brings the total number of schools supported by ZICTA to 624. He emphasized ZICTA’s core value of collaboration, noting how partnerships such as the one with Bayobab Zambia are critical in driving forward digital inclusion across the country.

Also speaking at the event, the District Education Standards Officer Mrs Patricia Monze representing the Kalomo District Education Board Secretary expressed gratitude on behalf of the Ministry of Education and thanked Bayobab Zambia for its dedication to improving education in rural areas. She encouraged the students to make the most of this opportunity and to take care of the computers. She also encouraged the students to embrace the new learning tools to further their education.

Bayobab Zambia’s Managing Director Mrs Lillian Mutwalo expressed the company’s belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life and stressed that this initiative is not just about donating computers but about investing in the future of Zambia’s youth. She stated that “this donation is part of Bayobab Zambia’s broader mission to create social value by providing digital tools that open new educational opportunities, particularly in underserved communities.”

The computers are expected to significantly enhance learning opportunities at Greenacres Primary and Secondary School, equipping students with critical digital skills that are essential in today’s world.

Source: Bayobab Zambia