Astria Learning Bridges the Digital Divide with EduTab Donation at Chainda Primary School

Astria Learning recently made a donation of 10 EduTab Lite devices to Chainda Primary School as part of its commitment to promoting digital learning and rewarding academic excellence. This initiative is part of Astria Learning’s broader mission to equip students with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.

The donation, made during the school’s 4th Annual Awards Ceremony, is a step toward reducing Zambia’s digital divide and ensuring that students from all backgrounds have access to modern learning resources. The EduTabs will be instrumental in transforming the classroom experience, enabling students to explore interactive educational content, and enhancing their digital literacy.

“We are extremely grateful to Astria Learning for this generous donation,” said Mr. Mubita, Head Teacher at Chainda Primary School. “These EduTabs will play a pivotal role in our students’ learning journey, especially as we continue our efforts to integrate technology into the classroom. This donation is timely as we work toward becoming a center of excellence in technology.”

Astria Learning’s Country Manager, Florence K. Mpemba, highlighted the significance of the donation: “Our goal is to empower students by providing them with access to the resources they need to excel academically and develop essential digital skills. By donating these EduTabs, we’re helping to create a more inclusive learning environment where technology can be a game-changer.”

With only 20% of schools in Zambia having access to digital devices like tablets or computers, the digital divide remains a significant challenge, particularly in rural areas. By providing these EduTabs, Astria Learning is taking concrete steps to bridge this gap and support Zambia’s educational transformation goals. The initiative also contributes to addressing the gender digital divide and promoting inclusivity for underserved communities.

This donation is part of Astria Learning’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, which focus on empowering students through technology. The company continues to work with schools and universities across Zambia, providing digital solutions like Learning Management Systems (LMS), Student Information Systems (SIS), and access to the Astria Digital Library, ensuring that education remains accessible and engaging for all.

About Astria Learning: Astria Learning is a leading provider of educational technology solutions, operating across several African countries. Through innovative tools like the EduTab, Learning Management Systems (LMS), Student Information Systems (SIS) and digital libraries, Astria Learning aims to transform the educational landscape and empower students to succeed in a digital world. For more information, visit www.astrialearning.com or contact our Lusaka office at: Stand No. E3 Jubilee Hall Annex Pavilion Show Grounds, Great East Road, Lusaka, Zambia