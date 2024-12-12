Airtel commences Electronic Waste Collection Drive across the Country in partnership with ZICTA

Airtel Networks Zambia Plc in collaboration with ZICTA has launched a joint awareness campaign on the collection and disposal of Electronic Waste that will include the placing of collection containers in all 61 Airtel shops across the Country.

Speaking at the kick off of the campaign yesterday, the Zambia Information Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) Manager of Standards and Electronic Networks, Mr Elliot Kabalo said the regulator was happy to see efforts being made by Airtel to help with the sensitisation and collection of electronic waste across the Company’s customer service centres.

“We are very happy to be here to witness Airtel launch their campaign in a bid to help with collecting the electronic waste from the community. We hope that the communities can take advantage of your drop off points in your stores to deposit any old and unused phones, kettles and even television sets,” Kabalo said.

And Airtel Supply Chain Director Martin Jowi, said issues of environmental protection were non -negotiable for Airtel as it was a pressing reality that needed everyone’s input.

“Our ambition, through our very elaborate Sustainability Policy is to address and minimise the impact of our operations on the environment. This is critical for the world we live in and as we know Electronic Waste contains toxic substances and it is for this reason that when a product is totally unusable or even broken, instead of just being thrown in bins, it is important that a certified e-waste hauler or recycler picks up the waste to manage it in an environmentally accepted manner,” Mr Jowi said.

Adding: “We have challenged our staff for the next 7 days to bring all their old and dysfunctional electronic gadgets with a surprise prize for the Team that brings the most e-waste,” Jowi said.

Electronic waste drop off boxes have been placed in all 61 Airtel stores across the country where customers and the community at large can leave their electronic waste which will be collected by Airtel and passed on for safe disposal.