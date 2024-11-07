Airtel and Unicef Connect 100 Schools to the Internet in Zambia

The Airtel and Unicef Partnership in Zambia signed early in the year has continued to gain momentum with the number of schools connected to the Internet now totaling 100.

The organizations have joint effort with the common aim to help accelerate the roll out of digital learning in Zambia through connecting schools to the internet and ensuring free access across the country to the Learning Passport, which is a UNICEF-led educational learning platform.

This partnership is also intended to provide access to digital learning particularly to learners with disabilities, as part of an inclusive approach.

Airtel and Unicef in Zambia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, recently held a blended learning training session for 50 teachers from 50 schools drawn from Eastern, Lusaka and Southern Provinces in order to orient them to the digital learning passport as well as how to maximise usage on the routers provided to each school.

Opening the training session, Ministry of Education, Directorate of Open and Distance Learning (DODE) representative, Dr Brenda Musanya urged teachers to guard the routers jealously and utilise the training session to ask as many questions as possible in order to help ensure the connectivity for the selected schools.