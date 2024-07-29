𝐘𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐨 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐙𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐚

Yango Group, a global tech company that creates daily services, launches Yango Navigator service in Zambia. This new free service provides updates on real-time traffic and vehicle route suggestions which are optimal for users and is seamlessly integrated into the user-friendly Yango SuperApp which already offers restaurant food, cargo and package delivery, ride-hailing and other services.

Speaking about the launch of Navigator service in the Zambian market, Kabanda Chewe, Country Manager for Yango Zambia, asserted that Yango’s goal is to improve the daily commute and impact the economy through innovations.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Navigator Service in Zambia, which offers our users a convenient and efficient way to travel around the city. This new feature demonstrates our dedication to offering a fully integrated SuperApp experience that improves the daily lives of our customers and supports our goal of making a positive impact in communities globally,” she said.

The upgraded Yango SuperApp combines Navigator, ride-hailing, restaurant food, cargo and package delivery platforms as well as the Sell & Buy service that enables users to list and explore goods from the locals nearby and is available in testing mode, into one convenient interface, simplifying user interaction and the overall experience.

Yango Navigator offers efficient navigation through the complex street network of Zambian cities such as Lusaka with plans to expand to other cities soon. As part of a global initiative to democratize advanced navigation, Yango Navigator is operational already in cities like Abidjan, Dakar, and Maputo with plans for further expansion in Africa and other regions.

In 2022, Yango launched its operations in Zambia and quickly became one of the important markets for its ride-hailing service. This was followed by the launch of its package and restaurant food delivery services in 2023 and cargo delivery in 2024. These launches facilitated the ride-hailing app’s transformation into a SuperApp expanding its operations and providing a diverse array of tech services in the region. There are plans to launch more daily services soon to ensure continuous growth and improvement of technology in Africa with Zambia being one of the main markets for these initiatives.

For a seamless experience, users are advised to update their Yango app.