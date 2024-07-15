Yango celebrates hardworking Couriers and Partners in Zambia

Yango Deli and Yango Delivery services, part of the global tech company Yango Group, held an appreciation day and awards ceremony for partner couriers in Zambia with a training session on road safety.

The event also had an educational session on financial management for the couriers, as well as general health and well-being. The event took place at Sandy’s Creation Resort on Friday, 5th July 2024 to reward the top 20 couriers and the 4 best partners. The overall best courier was rewarded with a brand new motorcycle while those who also finished in the top 10 went home with brand new smartphones. Other couriers in the top 20 were also given free fuel vouchers. Every courier who was present at the event went away with a brand new helmet and a reflector jacket to aid their safety on the road.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Dennis Aremo, Country Manager for Yango Delivery, emphasized the importance of rewarding the couriers as they are an integral part of the delivery value chain and their contribution to the success of the business is invaluable.

“This is a day that we give thanks to the couriers that have played a key role in the growth and development of the delivery sector in Zambia. We wish to recognize the couriers who have been the best over a period of time and we do not intend to stop here. Yango prioritizes the safety of couriers hence the inclusion of a safety session to the program which was led by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).The aim is to have a series of such events to appreciate excelling couriers frequently till the end of the year, in both Lusaka and the Copperbelt,” he said.

Kabika Songolo, a Regional Education Officer from the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), urged the Yango couriers to always be safe when they are on the road and that they should be constantly reminding each other about road safety. He reiterated the importance of couriers wearing the proper attire, such as reflective clothing, helmets as well as always ensuring that their bikes are in good working condition. Furthermore, he gave the couriers tips about how they should behave on the road in order to stay safe.

One of the 4 award winning partners, Loyale Transportation, highlighted the importance of such award events in creating an environment where couriers are encouraged to keep working hard and excelling in their line of duty. He thanked the couriers for their diligent services in delivering packages and meals to consumers.

“These rewards are an encouragement to partners and couriers to keep working hard and show commitment, and to just generally motivate them to keep on excelling in their line of duty. We appreciate the couriers we work with and are excited by the successes they have chalked so far. We also want to thank the Yango team for coming up with this program. Safety education was also very important for all of us. ” she said.

The overall best courier, Joseph Chileshe praised Yango for this initiative, and expressed his gratitude after being rewarded with his own bike. “I am really grateful to Yango for rewarding me and making it possible for me to have my own bike. Congratulations to all the winners and I wish to motivate and encourage more of my colleagues to keep working hard and stay safe in their line of duty” he said.

This event is part of a series of events lined up by Yango to keep rewarding the couriers and to ensure there is continuous communication directly between the couriers and Yango.