Yango Awards Top Couriers of Its Delivery Partners in Zambia and Launches The Loyalty Program

Yango Delivery, a part of Yango Group, a global tech company that provides digital solutions for everyday city life, held a partner courier event that had safety as a major topic and an awards ceremony to celebrate top performing couriers of its delivery partners in the end. Together with its partner – Zambia Breweries Plc – the safety training for motorbike riders included theoretical and practical knowledge on road safety.

In recognition of the exceptional services provided while using the app, Yango awarded 60 couriers during the event with 4 being acknowledged as the best-performing partners’ couriers in the following categories: (1) the Most improved rider, (2) the Courier with Highest number of Deliveries, (3) the Courier with best activity points, and (4) the Courier with highest Customer rating.

The partners’ courier event took place in Lusaka on Thursday, October 31st, 2024. After welcoming words from the Host Dennis Aremo, the Country Manager for Yango Delivery in Zambia and the honoured guests Eng. Allen Mate, the Board Chairmen of the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and Thais Cavinatto, Country Director of Zambia Breweries Plc. The participants had the road safety training session conducted by the Zambia Road Safety Trust, RTSA and Zambia School of Driving and lectures on financial management, health and communication skills were part of the tailor-made additional training for couriers.

The educational part ended with the official launch of partners’ couriers loyalty program that aims to encourage the couriers to get more achievements working with the Yango app and motivates them to achieve higher performance points.

Speaking at the event, Dennis Aremo, the Country Manager of Yango Delivery in Zambia, acknowledged the central role played by partner delivery couriers in the positive growth trajectory of the delivery sector in Zambia.

He noted: “I believe that the Delivery solution that Yango brings to the market has a positive impact. Our aim is to continue with successful partnership and support the development of safety and industry standards. That is why it is so important for us to recognize the efforts of partner couriers that use our app for their work. Also we all understand that road safety is a shared responsibility in the society, and everyone needs to play their part, and we plan to continue working on developing and sharing the necessary training together with our partners”.

The special courier appreciation event not only underscored Yango’s commitment to fostering a culture of appreciation but also served as motivation for all couriers to strive for excellence.